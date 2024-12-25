New York Hot Farm Pulling Series awards banquet

On Nov. 30, the New York Hot Farm Pulling Series club had their annual banquet and award ceremony at Vernon Downs Event Center featuring food, dancing and fun with a live band. There were 80 members (with their significant others and family members) in attendance.

The NYHFPS is a tractor pulling club for local farm boys and girls to be able to compete at local events, fundraisers, field days and county fairs. New for 2025, there will be a few truck pulling classes added to club pulls (Enhanced Gas and Wild Street Diesel classes).

For more information about 2025 classes and event dates contact NYHFPS President Ken Roberts at 315.725.4702. You can also visit their website at nyhotfarm.com.

We’ve all traveled to fairs and pulling events all over central and northern New York all summer, as well as northern Vermont, and have become a close-knit family. The family/relationship dynamic that we’ve made throughout the year is truly a blessing. That being said, when the tractors hook to the pulling sled, it’s a total competition.

The officers for 2025 are as follows: President Ken Roberts, Vice President Joe Bartoszewski, Secretary Tracy Fredrick, Treasurer Courtney Roberts, Club Photographer Marie Aney-Moot and Club Announcer Ben Simons.

The points awards for 2024 are as follows:

Limited Light Hot Farm – Kenny Burkert, first place; Michael Hessling, second place; Britney LaBelle, third place; Mitch Overpeck, fourth place; and John Davis, fifth place.

10,500 lb.-466 Hot Farm – Cody Eisenhut, first place; Frank Fredericks, second place; Charles Bartoszewski, third place; Michael Stone, fourth place; Joe Bartoszewski, fifth place; Bill Cummings, sixth place; and Jim Mattice, seventh place.

14,200 lb.-Farm Stock – Matthew Loucks, first place; Chuckie Myers, second place; Jordan Ondrako, third place; Jody Hines, fourth place; Jim Mattice, fifth place; and Chris Hanrahan, sixth place.

8,500 lb.-Farm Stock – Spencer Meade, first place; and Matt Fuller, second place.

by Farmer Ben Simons