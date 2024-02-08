Networking helpful for women livestock farmers

Agriculture has traditionally been an industry and way of life for men, with the exception of the “farmwife” role for women. As with other industries, women are making inroads in performing leadership roles and working independently in this line of work.

“Women, Livestock and Land,” a recent webinar hosted by Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT), explained the importance of women livestock farmers learning from other women. Felicia Bell, regional coordinator for the Gulf States Region of the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT), and Linda Coffey, livestock specialist for NCAT, presented. Samantha Gasson of FACT moderated.

NCAT is a national nonprofit that helps generate local, sustainable ideas that can reduce poverty and improve self-reliance while conserving natural resources.

“We believe that pasture-based livestock enterprises can be good for the land, livestock, family and community,” Coffey said. “It helps support local businesses. Women make great farmers.”

Beyond the stereotypical notion of a nurturing woman, Coffey said that women tend to network and reach out to others for help more readily – a helpful trait when undertaking a new enterprise. That’s where NCAT comes in.

“We wanted to do this because we have a lot of livestock specialists who are women and who are partners,” she said. “Research shows that women learn best from other women.”

NCAT offers women farmers hands-on training opportunities so that those just starting out can engage in peer-to-peer learning.

“We like to think holistically, so we wanted to address the whole farm’s needs, including the family’s needs,” Coffey said. “We cover goal setting, soil health, regenerative grazing, animal handling, health and direct marketing and we foster community and networking.”

NCAT began in 2021 with funding from Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE).

“You can get the content in so many ways with YouTube and webinars, but when things get crucial, you need someone to talk with,” Coffey said.

It started with training sessions via Zoom, but many farmers said they wanted to meet in person.

“I found so many women farmers not only so knowledgeable but also so generous with sharing,” Coffey said. “I saw, over and over, conversations happening. When people get together, they build bonds and help each other out.”

She views NCAT meetings as a safe space for learning, where farmers can ask any question they wish.

“It was such a tremendous time to be with the ladies,” Bell said of the meetings she supported. “The women felt like it was important enough to go and participate.

“We want ladies to create their own little cohort where they are,” Bell said. “When this project is over, they’ll still work together. That’s the goal. One of the desired outcomes is to build a robust network of women farmers educated on grazing and livestock management.”

Gasson said, “I think it’s so important to be able to learn from someone who knows what she’s doing. Our scholarship program will be a nationwide program.”

One of FACT’s two new programs is Field Day in a Box, which features “all the things you’d need if you want to have a field day on your farm or work with your Extension office to have a field day on your farm,” Gasson said.

It includes things like ready-to-use graphics for marketing and a checklist of what the farm would need to provide.

FACT will also provide more regional virtual workshops. “We do a lot on soil health and pasture management,” Gasson said. “We’ll choose 10 different regions and get footage of someone doing a pasture walk and describing the forages in that reason and that will come together to be part of short courses. I’d love to see little groups nationwide.”

She hopes these efforts help promote more women in agriculture.

“When we learn together as a group, we can do so much more,” Coffey said. She encourages women to reach out to Bell at feliciab@ncat.org or to herself at lindac@ncat.org.

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant