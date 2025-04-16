Mycotoxins and how to manage them

The biggest cost for any livestock operation is feed and nutrition. It’s important to properly store and use your feed to maintain its quality, and to keep your animals healthy.

When it comes to hay, silage and small grains, it’s common for farmers to have mycotoxins present. However, if not caught and treated properly, they can negatively impact animal performance.

Dr. Peter Erickson, the UNH Extension dairy specialist and professor for agriculture, nutrition and food systems, spoke about the importance of properly managing stored feed at the UNH Extension Corn & Forage Meeting recently. Erickson focused on the presence of mycotoxins, a chemical or poison produced by a fungus, in stored feed. Mycotoxins thrive in “environments with high humidity, increased temperature and access to oxygen.”

Although there are thousands of mold species that may grow on feed products, not all produce mycotoxins, and about 400 have been seen to impact animal performance. Animals affected by mycotoxins may display signs of reduced intake, digestibility, immune response, feed efficiency and production, such as a lower milk yield in dairy cattle. There may be signs of liver malfunction, respiratory issues, decreased fertility, abortions and in extreme cases, death.

It’s important to note that “the absence of mold does not confirm that mycotoxins are absent,” Erickson said. Other factors that can influence mycotoxin production are insect damage, flooding, uncovered silage piles and delayed harvest.

Erickson mentioned that over 20 years ago, he and his students conducted an experiment to see how adding salt to corn silage in a bunker affects mold production and feed quality. The top of the corn silage was divided into eight sections, and 50 lbs. of salt were added to every other layer. Four weeks later, samples were taken from all eight sections.

Although the differences were insignificant, there was a little more calcium and other minerals in the unsalted corn silage due to the deteriorating organic material. There was less mold found in the salted sections as the salt acted to help preserve the organic material.

The best way to prevent a mycotoxin build-up is by maintaining “well-managed and preserved silage” on the farm. The feed particles should be kept at a proper length, the piles should be covered “completely and well” and the face of silage should be clear and straight.

Erickson explained how “oxygen is our enemy when you’re making silage” and “the straighter the face, the less oxygen contamination.”

Although mycotoxins are common to see on farms, they should be monitored and controlled to prevent any damage to the animals and production. Erickson recommended “all farms should feed a mycotoxin binder” and practice proper silo techniques.

by Kelsi Devolve