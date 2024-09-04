More forage and more movement for equine health

If you want a healthy horse, Alicia Harlov wants you to get your horse moving – and provide 24/7 access to forage.

Harlov is a hoof care provider and operates a hoof rehabilitation facility in Amesbury, MA. She also teaches clinics and workshops in the Northeast and hosts a podcast called “The Humble Hoof.”

She believes that appropriate movement and forage consumption are two key factors to horse health and the hooves will, in turn, reflect management changes.

“If we know that the feet are a barometer into the health of the horse, then we can tell how healthy that horse is and how what we’re doing is affecting their health by watching those changes in their feet,” she said.

As a hoof care provider, Harlov visits many boarding facilities in which the horses are inside the majority of their time and often have a short turnout time of eight to 10 hours. She does not think this is adequate.

Often these horses are fed “meals” and don’t have access to free choice forage. Additionally, they’re fed a ration of grain based on their weight, trusting that the grain is meeting their nutritional needs. In Harlov’s experience, this feeding strategy often does not meet the horses’ nutritional requirements.

To increase horse movement, the caretaker must first transcend the misconception that movement is the enemy to the horse. Harlov said improper movement is the real enemy. And improper movement often comes when a horse is pent up and then let out.

“They’ll go flying around, and this can lead to injuries and issues. Also, if these horses are moving biomechanically incorrectly – so their hoof care or their diet is working against them – and they’re not fully willing to move and fully extend their limbs, they’re going to move in a biomechanically inappropriate manner and that can lead to a repetitive strain-type injury once they’re out and freely moving or asked to work,” Harlov said.

Increasing turnout time is not a perfect solution to the lack of movement, however. Horses with a large turnout out area will often remain stationary, moving only short distances to obtain feed and water. To overcome this, Harlov advocates for track systems – a turnout situation where resources such as feed, water and shelter are separated to encourage horses to move from one resource to another. The idea is to create pathways rather than have an open turnout space; horses must move between them in order to obtain what they need over the course of the day.

“This allows the horses to tap into some natural instincts. Obviously, we know we have domesticated horses, and they’re not wild. But they still have a lot of those instincts of how they’re supposed to be foraging, how they’re supposed to be seeking out what they need,” she said.

At Harlov’s farm, the tracks are about 16 feet wide, though she suggested that if the horses on the track are unfamiliar with one another the track width should be extended to 20 to 30 feet wide. Tracks can also include obstacles like logs or water crossings which further encourage horses to move.

Because the tracks are narrow, horses feel pressure to keep moving toward a more open area where they can access a resource. Additionally, having horses together on the track (Harlov advocates for this management strategy) further encourages movement.

For example, if one horse really wants some hay, the other horses will often follow. The track system allows the herd to feel safe but also work together to explore the resources that they’re moving between.

“Even if tracks are in a very simple form, they’re a game changer for increasing movement in horses and seeing all those benefits of increased topline, increased muscling, healthier hooves and a healthier working gut. Also, lower stress and horses that are happier and thriving in those environments,” Harlov said.

The benefits of increased movement are numerous: it acts as lotion for the joints, helps with perfusion and circulation, aids in pain reduction, allows for less anxious pent-up energy and acts as physical therapy. Over time, this increased movement can improve hoof health.

Harlov advocates for a track system with rotational grazing (unless there are metabolic issues preventing grazing) and free choice forage. “An ideal for me is having my horses out 24/7 with access to shelter so they can choose to be in if they want, and they can choose to be out if they want,” she said.

She observes that during the heat of summer, her horses will stay in their shelter during the day but cruise around at night. If the default is to put horses in at night, they would be missing out on these nighttime opportunities to move when temperatures are cooler.

Horses should also have access to forage at all times according to Harlov; horses should not have to worry about where their hay is or when it’s coming. If horses struggle to gain weight (hard keepers), they should have free choice loose hay. If they struggle with excess weight gain (easy keepers), the hay should be netted.

Harlov also thinks horses benefit from avoiding excess sugars and starches, even if no metabolic issues are present. The forage should be less than 4% starch and less than 10% ethanol-soluble carbohydrate (ESC) and starch combined.

Hay in the U.S. is often high in iron and low in copper and zinc. Minerals can affect the absorption of one another, so Harlov recommends supplementing minerals based on forage testing.

Ultimately, management strategies such as track systems and free choice forage help to reduce horses’ stress which in turn leads to healthier hooves – the barometer of a healthy horse.

“I’ve seen this increase in movement as well as the increase in forage play a huge role in stress reduction, which allows them to settle down – ideally have a healthier gut – and just thrive in so many ways because they’re not having to stress out about those things,” Harlov said.

by Sonja Heyck-Merlin