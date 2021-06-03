Monroe County Dairy Princess crowned

In 2019, the Monroe County Dairy Promotion program became active again after five years of not having a Dairy Princess or court. The program restarted with four young women who are passionate about promoting the dairy industry, representing our dairy farmers and informing the public about how dairy farmers take great care of their cows and are excellent stewards of the land, all while providing consumers with milk and milk products that are naturally packed with 13 essential nutrients.

This year, on May 29, the newest Monroe County Dairy Princess was crowned at a coronation ceremony at Springdale Farm in Spencerport. The event began with a welcome that included a tribute to Dawn Houppert, who recently retired from American Dairy Association North East and while on her way to her new retirement home in Florida was tragically killed in a car accident.

The 2021-22 NYS Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin and 2021-20 First Alternate NYS Dairy Princess Holly Neifergold attended and gave an update about the latest news in dairy promotion across the state and helped officially crown the 2021-22 Monroe County Dairy Princess, Abby Rouland, and her court, Alternate Monroe County Dairy Princesses Hope Avedisian and Faith Avedisian.

Monroe County Legislator and Majority Leader Steve Brew and Monroe County Legislator Frank Allkofer were also in attendance. Brew presented a proclamation to Avedisian the 2020-21 Monroe County Dairy Princess for the work she did during her reign promoting the dairy industry in and around Monroe County, particularly pointing out her participation in milk drives throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also presented a proclamation to newly crowned Princess Abby Rouland for the dedication she gives to the dairy industry and helping bridge the gap between dairy farmers and consumers. The coronation concluded with delicious milk punch and cow-themed cupcakes.

The NYS County Dairy Princess program is made possible by American Dairy Association North East and local dairy farmers.