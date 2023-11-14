Proper understanding of mineral supplementation can prove pivotal to herd health.

Laurentia van Rensburg, a technical mineral supplementation specialist and guest speaker for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s “Cattlemen’s College,” advised farmers on how to evaluate and compare different mineral products to find the right choice for your operation.

Van Rensburg, who completed her graduate work in animal sciences at the University of Kentucky, said that unfortunately, mineral supplementation is commonly reduced or eliminated from a herd’s nutrition plan.

“The problem with mineral supplementation,” she said, “is often that this is the first place ranchers look to cut or eliminate costs. But this needs to be weighed against the long-term impact on your herd’s health and profitability.”

She added that trace minerals are essential nutrients that are required on a daily basis and are a part of many metabolic and physiological processes directly tied to overall health.

“We know that cattle on average require anywhere between 17 to 22 different minerals. And while minerals are present in lower proportions than other nutrients, such as protein and fat, they do perform vital functions,” she said.

Van Rensburg outlined a number of those functions, along with the minerals that support them:

Structural – The composition of organs, body tissues and the skeleton are supported by calcium (Ca), phosphorus (P) and magnesium (Mg).

There are a number of mineral supplementation strategies available to herd owners. These can generally be classified under the following approaches:

Feeding – If the animal is fed a complete diet, in-food mineral supplementation via concentrate or premixes is usually the easiest and most inexpensive option. If it’s on a concentrate and forage-type diet with the concentrate fed to yield, it’s worth considering macrominerals in the “fed to yield” component and trace elements in the forage component. This ensures the macrominerals meet the yield while controlling intakes of trace elements and preventing oversupply in the higher producing animals.

by Enrico Villamaino