Milking, sawing & more at Crystal Brook Farm

Eric and Michele Starbard work side by side at Crystal Brook Farm. Their dog Percy keeps close beside them. They sell raw milk in their farm store that is open seven days a week. They also sell hay and run a sawmill.

The farm has been designated a Massachusetts Century Farm by the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation. The farmhouse where they live on Tuttle Road in Sterling, MA, dates back to 1740. Eric’s family bought it in 1920.

Though Eric never lived at the farm before he bought it in 1985 from his grandmother’s brother, he considers himself a third-generation farmer.

The farm consists of 112 acres, and all but 10 acres are in APR restriction.

They produce 8,000 square bales of hay a year, primarily for local horse people and feed for their growing herd of Jersey cows.

They have 18 Jerseys. They are currently milking 10 cows, producing about 50 gallons a day. It is sold as raw milk, which in Massachusetts can only be sold at the farm where it is produced. At Crystal Brook Farm, it’s usually sold out before it’s put on the shelf.

“All our milk is reserved a week ahead. A lot of people come looking for raw milk because of dairy sensitivities. They love its creaminess and high butter fat. They just love it,” said Eric.

The milk from the Jersey breed in general is more easily digestible as it has a high percentage of the A2 protein. Their herd has tested A2/A2. Unpasteurized milk contains bioavailable vitamins, minerals, beneficial bacteria, naturally occurring conjugated linoleic acids (CLAs) and omega-3 fatty acids.

The farm enjoys a unique location nestled within the suburbia of Sterling, Bolton and Lancaster, making it very easy for customers to find them.

“I was a commercial farmer for 20 years, shipping milk. We shut down our cow dairy operation in 2004,” said Eric.

Many factors came to bear on the decision to end the commercial dairy operation. In 1998 they decided to turn to a retail operation, milking goats and making goat cheese. They built up a goat herd of Alpines, Saanens and LaManchas and sold cheese made from their goats’ milk at farmers markets, cheese stores and restaurants.

After 18 years in business, life changes necessitated ending the goat cheese operation.

For three years, they had no farm animals. “I missed the full cycle, waking up to chores, milking the cows, seeing the cows grazing on pasture and putting their manure on the fields to nurture the land; it’s in my blood,” said Eric.

“Raw milk was picking up steam,” so they bought some Jerseys and started again, this time selling only at the farm. The 40-tie-stall barn is now half full again. Their herd’s newest edition is a calf named Millie, their Jersey Maple’s firstborn.

“The biggest thing in being a commercial dairyman is you get no credit for the milk you are shipping to the co-op. I remember feeling they didn’t care whether they got it or not. Now, dealing directly with the customers, they let you know how much they love the milk. It’s so much more fulfilling,” Eric said.

The other half of the farm’s business is running the Lane #1 sawmill. “Lane was a big sawmill company in Montpelier, Vermont, for a long time. The model #1 was very common. People used to move them to different locations to saw the farmers’ logs. Today customers’ logs are trucked to the sawmill,” Eric explained. “All of the lumber we produce on the sawmill is considered rough cut lumber. Most of our business is custom projects for our customers such as sugar shacks, barn repairs and trailer planks.”

He bought his 120-year-old sawmill in 1990. “For being that old and still here, I guess it’s rugged,” he said.

The sawmill has been a great asset to the farm. Not only does it provide income but it’s also been indispensable at providing lumber for repairing buildings and constructing new barns and garages at the farm, including the goat barn they built in 1998.

“I love old machines and it’s always enjoyable to start up the mill and make some lumber. I always say I don’t know what I would do without it, as it has helped me maintain the old buildings on this New England farm,” said Eric.

All of the sawdust that is generated at the mill is repurposed on the farm as bedding for the cows. As the noise level of circular saws can range anywhere from 80 to 120 decibels, Eric wears a hardhat helmet that has ear mufflers and a face screen to protect his ears and eyes.

“My wife and I do this together. Michele milks morning and night with me, works in the sawmill and does haying. She also has a job teaching full-time as an art teacher at Auburn Middle School. I couldn’t do it without her,” he said.

One memory Eric vividly recalls was when he made an offer to buy the farm from his Great-Uncle Charlie. “He was a tough old Yankee. I was hoping that as I was a relative, he would cut me some slack. He said if I didn’t want to buy the farm at full price he’d find another buyer. ‘You don’t mean anything to me.’ He didn’t see fit to do me any favors. I can still hear his words ringing in my head: ‘You need something to work for,’” Eric chuckled.

When asked if he had any resolutions for the new year, Eric answered, “I am adamant that the farm is protected under the APR program and should be working and producing. I’m happy that it is once again doing that.”

For more information, access crystalbrookfarmsterling.com.

by Laura Rodley