Messick’s free Christmas light show returns for 12th year, raising donations for local charities

MOUNT JOY, PA – Messick’s Equipment in Mount Joy is excited to announce the opening of their Christmas light show for its 12th year. The show is free and open to the public.

We invite the community to either drive up and watch the show from their car or park and watch the show from the bleachers.

Enjoy a show full of tractors, lights and energy-filled Christmas music!

Last year, Messick’s collected $50,500 of donations at the Christmas light show, bringing the 11-year total of donations raised to $481,000!

The Messick’s Christmas light show features over 70,000 Christmas lights choreographed to Christmas music which is broadcast to FM radio you can enjoy from your car or through the speakers.

The light show includes dozens of Kubota tractors and excavators which are integrated into the show by using the machine as part of the display. Throughout the show, volunteers from Messick’s will be collecting donations which benefit five local charities. One hundred percent of the proceeds collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

Messick’s Christmas light show opens Dec. 6 and runs every evening through Dec. 29 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at 1475 Strickler Rd., Mount Joy.

Help us spread the word about Messick’s Christmas light show and raise money for those in need in our community.

Messick’s is a retailer providing complete sales and service experience for brands like New Holland, Case IH, Kubota and over 200 more companies. With locations in Abbottstown, Bendersville, Carlisle, Mount Joy and Halifax, we’re able support the entire mid-state’s needs for agricultural, compact and construction equipment. To learn more, visit messicks.com.