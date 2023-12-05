Mental health: Reach out for help

A farmer’s strength is measured not just by the callouses on their hands but by the resilience in their hearts and minds, weathering storms both seen and unseen.

The upcoming holiday season is a joyous and magical time for many; however, in the sprawling landscapes of upstate New York, where the rhythmic hum of tractors and milker pumps blends with the rustling of crops and feeding animals, a silent struggle persists beneath the bucolic facade of farm life. Here lies a complex tapestry of challenges, where isolation, financial pressures and the relentless demands of agriculture converge to cast shadows on the mental health of those who toil on the land. It’s an issue we don’t openly talk about.

This narrative was on full display at a recent CCE Madison/Colgate University Upstate Institute meeting. The chore-time gathering discussed farmers’ mental health with a professional panel and a screening of Mississippi State University Extension’s film, “On the Farm” (onthefarm.life), urging agriculture to plow through the layers of stigma and cultivate a deeper understanding of the mental health struggles faced by farm families.

Beef farmer, CNY CCE Ag Business Management Specialist and panelist Nicole Tommell pointed out, “Whatever takes place in the barn affects the home and vice versa,” adding, “Most people don’t see the backstory of farm life.”

The 47-minute film featured the stories of four farmers from the Deep South who have lived the ups and downs associated with farming. In each story, viewers heard directly from the farmers about the highs and lows of farm life. Woven into each story were experts from economics, family science and clinical psychology backgrounds who connect the lived experiences of the farmers to the scientific literature on rural and agricultural lifestyles.

The goal of the film was to help convey the challenges of farm life among peers, service providers and non-farmers while sharing what strategic help is available. The main point was to stimulate someone to ask for help or to identify folks who need a helping hand. The usual suspects of stress – unstable farm prices, weather, relentless work, addictions and the “pride” factor – continue to plague the industry. The film was a bit overwhelming with emotion before the evening transitioned to a panel of people who help in the community.

Besides Tommell providing insight, counselor Mary Ann Brillante from the “Bridges” program for the Madison County Council on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse and Jamie Hagenbuch, Mental Health First Aid program manager at the Madison County Rural Health Council, shared resources farmers can use. CCE Madison Executive Director Larkin Podsiedlik moderated a heartfelt discussion around the realities of farmers’ voices saying “There aren’t enough hours in the day” and “Not enough money to make it” to the stigma of “Just gotta work through it” and “Not letting my family down.”

NY FarmNet has indicated that traditionally, there are regional spikes in calls for help surrounding low profit stressors, family transitions and “challenges from all directions.” “We are at least talking about mental health now and peeling back the curtain and making critical investments in the agriculture sector for the human part,” said Tommell. “This issue is not just affecting dairy farms – it’s all farms. With a team approach of seasoned, resource professionals from NY FarmNet (at 1.800.547.3276), no farmer should feel like they have to go it alone.”

The panelists echoed the ramp up of local services but reiterated the issue of pride and independence of stopping rural residents from seeking help. “If farmers don’t feel a connection or find a safe place to talk, they don’t seek the help they deserve … There is hope for the future in the mental health arena as we invest in prevention programs for younger generations and provide first aid classes to adults who interact with farmers on a regular basis,” said Hagenbuch.

As the holiday season progresses, if you interact with a farmer and/or a farm family member who seem a bit out of sorts, be a good neighbor and ask how you can help. It could be as simple as being a good listener, sharing stories to brighten the mood or being a trusted person that can suggest professionals or resources that provide comfort and a pathway forward.

Remember immediate help is as close as dialing 988. The 988 Lifeline (988lifeline.org) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones and best practices for professionals in the U.S.

by Troy Bishopp