Memories start at the Blue Ribbon Calf Sale

Brigeen Crush 3291 “Baby Girl” was Hayden Pike’s first purchase from the Blue Ribbon Calf Sale in 2018. This Holstein cow led her to many achievements, such as producing over 90 lbs. of milk per day and scoring VG-86 as a two-year-old.

Hayden showed Baby Girl at multiple local shows along with larger shows such as Eastern States and Northeast All Breeds Spring Show. Baby Girl has calved three times – once with twin heifers and her first daughter calved about a month ago.

Hayden recalled, “She never failed to give you a little laugh. She had a mile-long tongue that was always into something, especially good at cleaning the milk line, pulling milk hoses down, stealing hats and grabbing onto your shirt to make sure you would give her a little extra attention.”

Even though Hayden has aged out of 4-H, she is still active in the group and helping at the calf sale. Her family has donated hay and milk replacer to the sale for the sale heifers in the past, which has been a huge help to the sale. She also leases out animals for show season along with helping youth with clipping, general care and advice to excel in the show ring.

She looks forward to attending the Blue Ribbon Calf Sale every year to see the great consignments.

When asked if she would recommend a young 4-H’er buy a calf from the sale, she answered, “Yes, my greatest memories were made in 4-H. Some of my best friends today I met both through 4-H and exhibiting animals at local/national shows. Buying a calf from the sale in March gives you adequate time to develop a bond with your animal, learn about the work it takes to care for them and getting her to lead well for the upcoming shows.”

This year the Blue Ribbon Calf Sale Clinics are on March 15 at 5 p.m. Begin the night with a pasta dinner followed by halter making, showmanship and many other clinics for youth. At the sale there is a wide selection of all seven dairy breeds ranging from March 2024 calves to close-up heifers.

The Blue Ribbon Calf Sale is March 16 at 11 a.m. at the Mallory Complex at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA.

by Erin Judd