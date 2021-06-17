Megan Henry crowned Tioga County’s 2021-22 Dairy Princess

by Carol A. Henry

The 58th Tioga County Dairy Princess Coronation was held outdoors at a private location, hosted by Ruth Strong, Dairy Princess coordinator, on June 12, where 2021-22 Dairy Princess Megan Henry was crowned for a second year.

The new court includes Alternate Dairy Princesses Addison Aman, daughter of Becky and Aaron Aman of Candor, and Rosie Hines, daughter of Sarah and Wesley Hines of Newark Valley; Dairy Ambassadors Aundrea Zorn, daughter of Jen and Rob Zorn of Tioga Center, Makenna Zorn, daughter of Maureen and Tom Zorn of Tioga Center, and Laura Ludwig, daughter of Sharon and Scott Ludwig of Newark Valley; and new Dairy Ambassadors Kate and Grace Guiles, daughters of Katherine and David Guiles of Newark Valley.

Although the program was short and sweet again this year, newly crowned Dairy Princess Megan Henry started her speech by “thanking the dairy promotion committee members for a great, although slightly unusual, promotional year.” She also thanked her fellow court members for their hard work and support during the challenging year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls had many challenges to overcome during the 2020-21 year. Henry highlighted their many accomplishments.

“To start the year, we went to the Tioga Summer Rec program to celebrate National Ice Cream Month. During the summer months we went to multiple farmers markets in Candor and Spencer. At these events, we handed out milk, cheese and promotion handouts, and started to raise money for Fill-A-Glass with Hope.” They were able to raise $500 that was donated to the Tioga County Rural Ministry. In addition, they provided promotional materials including coloring books, pencils, bracelets, stickers, key chains and a flyer with dairy recipes to Candor and Spencer School for teachers to use in the classroom. The informational flyer highlighted the dairy industry and how it was responding to the pandemic.

To add to their list of activities, they hosted several “refuel with chocolate milk” promotions at Candor and Newark Valley High Schools. They produced a virtual farm tour video at Stronghaven Farms to share with teachers at various schools.

“Although we were not able to get into any classrooms, I provided the video to teachers to share with their students,” Henry stated. “To finish the year, we were invited to attend the Tiger Farm Days at Tioga Central School this past week.”

Although Henry is off to college in September, she is up to the challenge with the help of her Alternate Dairy Princesses and court of continuing to share the promotional messages of how dairy farmers have dedicate themselves to their animals, their land and the product they produce.

“I am looking forward to another year of dairy promotion with Rosie, Addie, Laura, Audi, Makenna, Grace and Kate. Together I know we will be able to represent the dairy industry and inform the public of the importance of dairy products and how dairy farmers are critical stewards for the environment,” Henry said.