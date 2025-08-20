Meant to Be Meadows snags county fair win

The Gould family of Canandaigua, NY, has plenty to crow about, considering their wins at the Ontario County Fair.

“It went great,” said Lisa Gould, mom of Emma, 10, whose rooster won Reserve Grand Champion Male in the 4-H show.

“He’s such a good boy and he deserves the trophy,” Gould added.

The 4-H’er’s sister Abby, 8, participated as a Cloverbud and felt pleased to receive a participation award.

“She is so proud of it,” Gould said. “She’s still learning the ropes and worked very hard.”

The girls enjoy raising chickens and other poultry, including turkeys and, most recently, emus, which the girls hope to show in 2026.

Emma participated in the auction program with a turkey. She raised a total of 10 and her best one went into the auction. Emma received $850.

“She was thrilled,” Gould said. “Everyone is so generous with these kids.”

On their six acres at Meant to Be Meadows, Gould and her husband Dan have raised turkeys for many years as well as chickens and pigs, mostly for their own sustainability. They also raise Flemish Giant rabbits. Now that their children are old enough to more fully participate, they raise animals as their 4-H projects. Dan is originally from Long Island and Lisa from Toronto.

“We’re city people wanting to build a farm,” she said. “I was a city girl and it was always a dream to have a farm. We bought this place and it wasn’t a farm at the time. There has been pasture, housing and barns built. It had a home with no fencing or pastures or garden. There were old vineyards we had to clear out.”

They have learned from both their own experiences and from other 4-H’ers and farmers.

“There are so many amazing programs and resources for families who want to get involved,” Gould said.

Their first venture into pigs was not so pleasant. The hogs “ripped everything up,” she said. Now they raise Kune Kune pigs, which have caused no problems.

The Goulds encourage their girls to take time to handle their animals often to help them become easier to show and use in education programs for 4-H.

“They work with their chickens all year round and train them,” Gould said. “They ride perched on their bicycle handles and lie down and roll over on command. It’s unbelievable to see what they’ve done with them.”

The Goulds are happy with their rural lifestyle.

“This is the way we wanted to raise our kids,” she said. “It’s so rewarding to see how capable and responsible they are. They’re mature beyond their years, as with all the 4-H kids. They work hard and understand the meaning of life and responsibility. They have a passion. It’s awesome.”

Dan owns a hardscape construction business and Lisa is a homemaker who recently completed a bachelor’s degree to teach elementary education once she completes her certification.

“I’m passionate about incorporating ag and outdoor education into my teaching practices in the future,” she said. “I’ve done chick hatching operations in the school. It’s so amazing to see and learn about the natural world.”

The family is building a horse barn for their two Thoroughbreds, Shetland pony and mare; a swimming pond; and more fencing for pastures.

“My husband built the barn pretty much on his own,” Gould said. “It’s a dream in the making, an ongoing masterpiece – or mess – all at the same time!”

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant