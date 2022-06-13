MDFB endorses legislative candidates

In preparation for the July primary election, the Maryland Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (PAC) announces its endorsement of candidates for the MD General Assembly. Each election, the MDFB PAC looks at incumbent voting records, reviews candidate questionnaires and solicits recommendations from county Farm Bureau organizations to determine candidates who are friends of MD agriculture.
“There is very real support needed to run for office, so when a candidate who wants to do what’s best for farmers steps up, we need to help them get elected,” said Michael Calkins, MDFB PAC chair. “Protecting a farmer’s ability to farm is part of Maryland Farm Bureau’s mission. These candidates have a track record of standing up for laws preserving our rural or agricultural livelihoods.”
As agricultural production, processing and distribution contribute greatly to our state’s economy, tax base and workforce, MDFB endorses the following candidates in order to help preserve agricultural and rural careers and ways of life:
Senate:
District 1, Mike McKay
District 2, Paul D. Corderman
District 3, Jay Mason
District 4, William “Bill” Folden
District 5, Justin Ready
District 6, Johnny Ray Salling
District 7, J.B. Jennings
District 8, Katherine Klausmeier
District 9, Katie Fry Hester
District 10, Ben Brooks
District 11, Shelly Hettleman
District 13, Guy Guzzone
District 14, Craig J. Zucker
District 15, Brian J. Feldman
District 16, Susan C. Lee
District 20, Will Smith
District 23, Ron Watson
District 26, C. Anthony Muse
District 27, Michael A. Jackson
District 29, Jack Bailey
District 30, Sarah Elfreth
District 31, Bryan W. Simonaire
District 32, Pamela Beidle
District 33, Dawn D. Gile
District 34, Mary Ann Lisanti
District 35, Jason C. Gallion
District 36, Stephen S. Hershey Jr.
District 38, Mary Beth Carozza
District 39, Nancy J. King
District 41, Jill P. Carter
District 42, Chris West
District 43, Mary Washington
District 45, Cory V. McCray
District 46, Bill Ferguson
House:
District 1A, Jim Hinebaugh Jr.
District 1B, Jason C. Buckel
District 1C, Terry L. Baker
District 2A, William Valentine
District 2A, William Joseph Wivell
District 2B, Brenda J. Thiam
District 3, Ken Kerr
District 4, Barrie S. Ciliberti
District 4, April Fleming Miller
District 4, Jesse T. Pippy
District 5, April Rose
District 5, Scott Jendrek
District 5, Sallie B. Taylor
District 6, Robin Grammer Jr.
District 6, Bob Long
District 6, Ric Metzgar
District 7A, Joseph C. Boteler III
District 7, Kathy Szeliga
District 9A, Trent Kittleman
District 9A, Natalie Ziegler
District 10, Adrienne A. Jones
District 10, Jennifer White
District 11B, Jon S. Cardin
District 11B, Dana M. Stein
District 13, Vanessa Atterbeary
District 14, Anne R. Kaiser
District 14, Eric Luedtke
District 14, Pamela Queen
District 15, Linda Foley
District 15, David Fraser-Hidalgo
District 15, Lily Qi
District 16, Marc Korman
District 17, Kumar P. Barve
District 23, Remi Duyile
District 23, Marvin E. Holmes Jr.
District 27A, Susie Proctor
District 27B, Rachel Jones
District 27C, Mark N. Fisher
District 28, Debra Davis
District 28, Edith J. Patterson
District 28, C.T. Wilson
District 29A, Matt Morgan
District 29B, Brian Crosby
District 29C, Todd B. Morgan
District 30A, Doug Rathell
District 30B, Seth Howard
District 31, Brian A. Chisholm
District 31, Nicholaus R. Kipke
District 31, Rachel Munoz
District 33B, Stuart Michael Schmidt Jr.
District 33C, Heather Bagnall
District 34A, Teresa Walter
District 34A, Steve Johnson
District 34B, Susan K. McComas
District 35A, Mike Griffith
District 35A, Teresa Reilly
District 35B, Kevin B. Hornberger
District 36, Steve Arentz
District 36, Jeff Ghrist
District 36, Jay A. Jacobs
District 37A, Sheree Sample-Hughes
District 37B, Christopher T. Adams
District 38A, Charles James Otto
District 38B, Carl L. Anderton Jr.
District 38C, Wayne A. Hartman
District 40, Marlon D. Amprey
District 40, Melissa Wells
District 41, Bilal Ali
District 42A, Nino Mangione
District 42B, Michele Guyton
District 43A, Regina T. Boyce
MDFB PAC will also meet in August to endorse candidates for statewide office: governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller and attorney general. It may also make additional endorsement of candidates for General Assembly.
Maryland has hundreds of PACs. There are a handful that are bipartisan and even fewer that focus on agriculture. MDFB PAC is uniquely run by a bipartisan board of directors comprised of working farmers from across the state. It is the leading farm-related political action committee in MD supporting a diverse range of candidates who fight for farm families.
