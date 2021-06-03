Maple Experience event

Greenville FFA recently held a New York State Maple Producers Association Maple Experience Trailer event. The exhibit had five stations where elementary students were able to take part in a full maple experience.

Assemblyman Chris Tague and Sen. Michelle Hinchey were able to join the fun Maple Experience. All of the elementary students and teachers had a blast, even the students who attended remotely.

The exhibit was made possible by a special New York State Legislative grant, administered by the NYS Department of Ag and Markets, supported by Maple Business and Industry, and staffed through a partnership with the New York FFA and New York FFA alumni and supporters association.