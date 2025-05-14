Make every cut count

Managing an efficient meat animal operation involves not only running a farm but also selling each part of the animal. Tanya Cauthen, owner of Belmont Butchery in Richmond, VA, presented “Selling Lesser-Known Cuts: Tips & Techniques from Belmont Butchery” as a FACT webinar recently. Cauthen worked as a chef and in 2006 leveraged her knowledge of meat to open a butcher shop.

“Every farmer seems to have a certain group of cuts they can’t seem to sell,” Cauthen said. “I put together a presentation for my friend at a farmers market to sell these cuts. It has to do with learning how to wet cure and learning how to dry cure. It’s less recipes and more guidelines.”

Curing is a preservation technique primarily done with salt, Cauthen said. “You use water to get the salt in or dry to pull more of the water out. We’re really familiar with brining. Brining is a flavor technique under short duration. Wet curing is a longer duration depending on the size of the meat and how salty your wet cure is.” She tends to use a mild wet cure at her shop.

“I have a farmer friend that I buy 20 to 30 pounds of trotters, shanks and tails from,” Cauthen said. “We wet cure, smoke them and they’re smoked ham hocks. You have all kinds of great flavor.”

Her butcher performs a light wet cure, pulls the meat and turns it into a barbecue product.

Cauthen added that processing could include brining a whole head to make head cheese or taco meat.

“The stronger cure would be for corned beef, pastrami and things like that,” she said. “Beyond ham hocks and trotters, the things that farmers have a hard time using up is the back leg of pig. We do a couple of different things.”

These include cutting the meat into two “mini football” shapes and light curing them to make “mini hams” flavored with rosemary and bourbon maple and possibly sandwich ham.

She said some farmers tend to toss odd ham cuts into sausage, but it doesn’t blend in well. The mini hams work well for her and any leftover bits go into scrapple.

Pork fat and pork bones are also byproducts that could bring in profit.

“Regular lard is good for making sausages,” Cauthen said. “If you’re doing a heritage breed, contact restaurants to see if you can sell them slabs of fat. If you have someone into home curing, sell it as lard for salami.”

Sell pork bones for soup bones and for making ramen broths.

Another difficult cut is pork shanks. Schweinshaxe (translated “roasted pork knuckle”) is a German dish of roasted pork shanks, popular during Oktoberfest. Cauthen recommends marketing port shanks as a substitute for pricey veal.

For anything farmers can’t sell fresh, they can apply a wet cure or dry cure.

“You need to find that customer that thinks that is fun,” Cauthen said. “If you cure it and smoke it and it’s too salty, it’s side meat to use in a pot of soup. It’s a flavoring agent.”

Lamb neck may not seem like a salable cut until producers showcase what can be done with it.

“Lamb neck can be treated like lamb shanks,” Cauthen said. “It’s an amazing braising piece. Anything you can do with lamb shank you can do with lamb neck. We sell out as we love it, and when people ask about it, our enthusiasm shines.”

Each lamb yields about three pounds of neck meat.

Cauthen finds mutton not hard to sell once she explains that it’s simply a culled ewe.

“Explain ‘This animal was gorgeous,’” Cauthen said. “She didn’t get pregnant but she’s in the best body condition. People have a post-World War II notion that it’s a scrawny, bad-looking animal. It’s not about quality but age. It will be more flavorful as it has had time to develop more character.”

Some producers selling dairy beef call it “vintage dairy” to indicate the value of the meat.

Organ meat can be a tough sell, but Cauthen advised making it into sausage and calling it an “ancestral grind” with 20% organ meat by weight.

“You can ask your processor when doing ground beef to put in some organ meat,” Cauthen said. “They’re still making hamburger, chili and lamb kebabs, but grinding in organ meat makes it more robust and hearty.”

Making dog treats out of organ meat can also prove profitable. But check local laws for dog treats, as they may differ from the rules for products meant for human consumption.

Instead of calling it “flap meat,” the top cap of a chuck can be called a Denver steak, a much more appealing name.

“It is the same muscle as boneless short ribs,” Cauthen said. “A Denver steak has to be cut against the grain and not more than three-quarters of an inch thick. It doesn’t want to be more than medium rare and benefits from marinating … Treat it like a flank steak. It has bold, beefy flavor.”

Offering recipe cards with this cut and others can promote sales and happy customers.

For turkey legs, it helps to offer recipes cards for a wet cure and encourage consumers to try making it themselves, served hot or as an alternative smoked meat for soup or stew.

“If they don’t want to smoke it, slow roasting until pulled tender and using it as taco meat is a great way to use it,” she added.

It helps to photograph dishes while cooking them. Showcase the pictures on cards, social media and displays at farmers markets to illustrate “before and after, to show how beautiful it was raw and how you treated it for your family.”

Selling cuts directly to consumers is different from selling quarters and halves. Cauthen advised attending farmers markets and spending time with other producers and befriending the directors of the markets. This can help producers learn how to answer questions and interact with customers.

“People don’t read,” she said. “They don’t understand you have to sell the entire animal before you can process the next animal. If you can’t explain that, hire someone cute and perky to stare at them like ‘What do you mean you don’t understand?’”

Selling odd cuts relies on educating consumers – but many processors aren’t up for it.

“You can give them away as free samples to show people,” Cauthen said. “It’s great for Instagram opportunities.”

It doesn’t require a fancy kitchen to make samples to give away at farmers markets, but check with local health department codes to ensure that it’s okay. Most allow pre-portioned samples.

“Sexy names always sell,” Cauthen said. “‘Sirloin fat’ is not attractive. There are more regional cuts and trendy names. Don’t be afraid to use the Brazilian or Argentinian name, but you’ll still have to tell people what to do.”

She learned early in her career as a chef to use fancy French terms like bavette instead of “flap meat” to appeal to customers.

She also noted, “More and more restaurants are getting into pâtés” – mixtures of ground meat, poultry or vegetables, often seasoned with spices, herbs and liquor, typically served cold as an appetizer or spread.

