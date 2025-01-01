Madison County SWCD celebrates another busy year

Flannel shirts, calloused hands and colorful stories marked another year of putting conservation on the ground for the Madison County Soil & Water Conservation District.

In the spirit of gratitude, the district hosted its 14th annual customer appreciation luncheon at the CCE Madison building in Morrisville, NY. The casual get-together continues to honor the family of stewards who help the district put conservation in action.

“It’s a small gesture of praise for our local family farmers, local contractors, town supervisors, county employees, elected officials, agri-business companies, engineering support, state and federal conservation partners and funding organizations,” said District Manager Steve Lorraine.

During the family-style slideshow presentation attended by a record crowd of over 100 guests, Lorraine highlighted a variety of 2024 projects that he and his staff worked on using the New York State Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) program planning matrix. These plans led to surveying and designing tile drainage, grade stabilization projects, road culvert projects, stream remediation, manure storages, pasture systems, spring developments, milk house waste systems, heavy use areas, riparian buffers and planting over 1,000 acres of cover crops locally.

In addition, the crew managed construction projects, planted trees, installed fence on stream buffers, taught grazing management, mentored interns, developed and applied nutrient management plans, took soil samples, cleared logjams, delineated watersheds for culvert sizing, secured stream permits and led educational training events and held the popular annual tree sale within their busy work schedule.

As the lead for the Madison County Water Quality Coordinating Committee and member of the Upper Susquehanna Coalition, district staff also worked in tandem with its partners on a variety of climate resilient projects in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed as well as grant writing.

“We appreciate the opportunity to thank all the hands that help us achieve our mission. It’s a time to reflect and reconnect over a relaxing meal and continue the personal and professional relationships that support our rural communities while protecting Madison County’s natural resources and assisting local agriculture and municipalities to make sensible land and water management decisions. It’s frankly a team effort, where a rising tide raises all boats,” said Lorraine.

To learn more about the work the Madison County SWCD does for the community, contact the district at 315.824.9849 or visit madcoswcd.com.

by Troy Bishopp