Like driving a Sherman tank

Dan Neenan, director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, is also a rural firefighter and paramedic. Unfortunately, he has responded to skid steer incidents. While skid steers are basic equipment on many farms, they’re often used unsafely.

“Skid steers are little Sherman tanks,” said Neenan. “When they first came out, they were one of the greatest new tools.”

To prevent accidents, it’s important to use the safety equipment and guidelines provided with the machine.

The starting point for safety is the owner’s manual, and every skid steer comes with one. Neenan said it’s the owner’s responsibility to read and understand the machine’s capabilities and limitations and to be familiar with all operational guidelines. Those who have purchased secondhand skid steers can find most manuals online or order through a dealer.

The manual includes critical safety information including reach capacity – how far the machine can lift and how much can be lifted. The manual will also list suitable attachments according to brand and model.

“There are some universal attachments that can be used on different models of skid steers,” said Neenan. “But they may react differently, so it’s good to read up and be sure you’re ready to be a competent operator.”

He reminded skid steer owners that proper care and basic upkeep can help prevent costly repairs, breakdowns or fires. Prior to each use, perform an inspection that includes checking fluids, hoses and tires. All components of the machine should be intact, including doors, windows and the restraint bar.

Grease pivot points and fittings according to manual instructions. The service manual provides guidance and timing for fluid changes, hydraulic fluid filter changes, fluid sampling and other maintenance aspects.

Review the proper sequence for removing attachments, raising the boom and securing the boom in place. “Always remove the attachment from the skid steer before locking the boom in the raised position,” said Neenan. “Some models take two people to lock the boom up; some take one person who can work from inside the operator station. Always lock the boom when you’re getting in and out, and when servicing the unit.”

Some newer skid steers are equipped with a boom lock inside the cab, which eliminates the need for the operator to leave the cab.

Neenan mentioned that when skid steers were first manufactured, it was common for them to not have safety cages or ROPS. “The operator’s arms and legs are in close vicinity to pinch points and press points,” he said. “Without ROPS, the skid steer offered no protection against tipping and rolling, which can easily entrap the operator.

“The cage or ROPS are standard on all new skid steers. The cage includes guarding to keep the operator inside the protective structure and keep their limbs away from the moving mechanism. The cage also protects the operator from large debris.”

Safety restraints include a seatbelt and a bar, both of which should be used every time by every operator. “Skid steers are inherently unstable,” said Neenan. “They have a short, narrow wheelbase that can be thrown off balance. In some models, once the attachment is removed, the trick is to keep the front wheels on the ground because the machine is tail-heavy. Loads should be carried close to the ground.”

The point of internal safety features is to keep the operator within the protective cage. “That’s what the seatbelt and lap bar were designed to do,” Neenan said. “Don’t bypass or disable those in any way.”

Skid steers have multiple warning decals, all of which the operator should review and understand. Replace decals if they can no longer be read.

Raising the boom and load changes the center of gravity on a potentially unstable piece of equipment. For safe operation, the center of gravity should be low and toward the center of the machine. Raising the boom and/or moving forward or backward can result in an unstable machine.

If the skid steer needs to be transported, be sure it’s properly chained to the transport vehicle. The number of chains required depends on the size of the machine. Use appropriate tie downs to secure all four corners of the machine and tow the trailer with a suitable vehicle equipped with trailer brakes.

When entering a skid steer, use the “three points of contact” rule. Take advantage of handholds and step points, which are designed to provide grip. When exiting the skid steer, the operator should turn around, hold the handhold and back down. Beware of snow, ice, grease, manure or dirt on the step points, which can make entry and exit more hazardous.

When operating a skid steer on a hill, remember that these machines tip back easily. Neenan advised always keeping the bucket in the lowest possible position when traveling uphill or downhill and when turning.

“Don’t drive across slopes,” he said. “Drive straight up and down the slope with the heavy end pointed uphill and the bucket lowered to the ground.”

Just because it’s not illegal to ask a young person to drive a skid steer doesn’t mean it’s ethical. Children are not developmentally able to operate a skid steer safely. Operation requires good hand-eye-foot coordination, and the operator should be tall enough to easily see outside the machine to use the mirrors. Young operators should receive training on the safe operation of skid steers and learn the importance of being aware of their surroundings while performing a task.

In discussing skid steers and underage children, Neenan noted several deadly incidents in which an adult allowed a child to ride along in a skid steer during operation. One incident involved a 22-month-old child who was riding on his father’s lap and either fell out or jumped to the ground. In another tragic incident, a three-year-old was killed by a skid steer operated by his five-year-old brother.

“Skid steers are useful and versatile machines,” said Neenan, “but they have numerous points of danger which must be understood. They are not toys, and children should not be operating them. No passengers – that should be a strict rule.”

by Sally Colby