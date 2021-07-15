Lewis County youth receive enhancement calves

by Aubree Domagala, 4-H Pratt Northam Intern

The Lewis County Enhancement Calf Award has been the Nobel Prize to the youth in Lewis County for many years. Applicants must submit a well-written response essay answering the following questions: What would a registered calf mean to you? What would be your plans for raising and showing the calf? Where would you keep the calf? Applicants are also asked to give a brief explanation of their experiences with farming and showing animals. The two well-earned recipients for the 2021 award this year are Aliya Parker and Sam Beyer.

Parker attends Lowville Academy School where she will start seventh grade this autumn. She is a member of the Lewis County 4-H Program, where she has shown dairy cows at the fair for the past two years. You can find Parker participating in extracurricular activities such as the Jr. Holstein Club, Dairy Bowl, soccer and basketball, and she was on the Lewis County Dairy Princess Court in previous years. She loves to explore what the ag industry has to offer. She saves time to join her grandfather at his work of hoof trimming in her free time. She stated, “A registered calf to me would mean more experience showing and learning more about dairy cattle, and different dairy cow breeds.” Parker was awarded for her natural love and desire to be a caregiver to any animal. She received a Brown Swiss named Lux that was born Jan. 1, 2021. She has been busy feeding, cleaning, clipping and training Lux to prepare for fair.

Beyer has been involved with dairy shows for three years but has never stepped in the show ring himself. Instead, you could find him helping other exhibitors watch, feed and prepare their animals for shows. Sam stated, “To me, having a registered calf would give me the chance to experience the actual ‘showing’ part of working with the animals.” Beyer grew up on his family’s dairy farm in Lowville where he has learned how to tend and give proper care to their animals. Beyer will be a senior this autumn at Lowville Academy; he’s also enrolled in the electrical program at BOCES. He has been a member of the Lowville FFA in previous years and a 4-H member. He enjoys his job at Ara-Kuh Farm doing chores for Joe Shultz. He has been awarded for his work ethic, trustworthiness and ability to be a leader. He received a Red and White Holstein named Morrill Unstop. The animal was born March 19, 2020. Beyer has been preparing for fair by attending a clipping clinic and has been working to learn how to properly lead Morrill.

The Enhancement Calf Award would not be possible without the generosity from the Dairy Building Committee. Each year the committee hosts the Annual Cheese Auction at the Lewis County Fair that provides opportunities to youth in the county. Make sure to show your support and check out the Cheese Auction and Dairy Industry Building at this year’s 200th Lewis County Fair July 20 – 24.

You’ll be able to see Aliya, Lux, Sam and Morrill at the Dairy Cattle Barn at this year’s Lewis County Fair.