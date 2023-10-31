On the heels of a successful first round of the Country Folks Farm & Home Show at Len-Lo Farm in Mohawk, NY, Lee Newspapers’ trade show division (organizers of the Keystone Farm Show and Virginia Farm Show, Empire Farm Days and the Hard Hat Expo) is pleased to announce the addition of a new event for the 2024 summer season: the inaugural Upstate NY Outdoor Expo.

The show is set to take place June 8 and 9, 2024 and will be located at the same venue: the Len-Lo Farm property, just south of the Village of Mohawk. The substantial size of both the field area and the Morton Building barn allows for an expansive show – highlighting both larger equipment dealers and demonstrators and smaller, indoor vendors.

This show is designed to offer all types of outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to engage with industry product suppliers and dealers, associations and groups and more. A broad spectrum of subject matter will be included, ranging from hunting, fishing and archery to hiking, kayaking, boating and snowmobiling. There will be something for everyone!

A strong showing of both local and regional vendors will be available at the show for attendees to connect with and purchase from. There will also be some fun and engaging interactive elements offering friendly competition, such as a casting competition for fishing aficionados and a 3-D archery/crossbow simulator for the aspiring hunter – just to name a few. Local entertainment and area food vendors will round out the event.

The show will be open to the public for a $10 admission fee.

The event’s web presence launches soon; in the interim, visit Upstate NY Outdoor Expo on Facebook for more information. The public may contact the show by calling Lee Newspapers Inc. at 800.836.2888 or by contacting Show Sales Manager Matt Stanley at 315.292.2306 or mstanley@leepub.com.

The Lee Trade Shows team looks forward to welcoming the public to this great event next June.