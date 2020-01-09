Labor Day at the Lancaster Fair

New Hampshire’s Lancaster Fair has been an annual event for 147 years, and this year’s Labor Day weekend celebration continued that celebrated tradition. The event spotlights agricultural activities, 4-H exhibits, food, entertainment and competitions for all.

“On any given day in the week-long schedule there are activities, exhibitions, competitions and entertainment too vast to sample,” the Lancaster Fair’s website reports. “From the Alexander Hall, where vegetables (including the county’s largest pumpkin), flowers and Grange exhibits are displayed to the other end of the fairgrounds for horse pulling events, oxen skills competitions, sheep dog trials and tractor pulls, one can sense the pulse of the region, its history, its roots and enduring family values.”

To learn more about the fair, visit www.lancasterfair.com.



