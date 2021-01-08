Keystone Farm Show proves to be a mid-winter highlight

The Keystone Farm Show, which took place Jan. 5-7 in York, PA, served as a reprieve from all the virtual farm shows that have been taking place over the past year. The largest commercial farm equipment and service provider trade show in Pennsylvania, the Keystone Farm Show allowed in-person attendees to network, meet with sales reps and service providers and learn about the latest in agricultural equipment innovation.

