Keystone Farm Show is ready to see you!

Lee Newspapers is proud to announce that the 23rd Annual Keystone Farm Show – the farm show for farmers – will be taking place Jan. 5 – 7 at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave., York, PA.

Although virtual trade shows were par for the course in 2020, nothing can beat the experience of learning and networking in person. For this show, we will be observing all necessary safety protocols, including observing social distancing, the wearing of face coverings and sanitizing hands. The facility has invested over $400,000 to modernize and update several safety issues. (All the bathrooms in Building 1 and Building 3 are hands-free, and sanitizing stations will be available in both buildings.)

Additionally, to ensure that those who attend can easily and safely find what they need, Keystone Farm Show is a trade show for farmers and contractors only. It is not open to the public. There will be five buildings full of over 300 agricultural exhibits and vendors, so we are able to spread out and keep the number of people per building at a safe level. (Food will be available on the grounds.)

“This event is for the essential businesses (farmers and agri-businesses) that have not shut down – ever,” said Bruce Button, general manager of Lee Newspapers.

To keep it fun, the skid steer rodeo will return in 2021. Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the rodeo will feature trophies and prize packages, along with cash prizes for the top three finishers. In addition, the first 25 people to complete the course will receive a cash award.

Registration is required for this year’s Keystone Farm Show. If you haven’t already filled one out, they will be available at building entrances. One registration per address is required. Registration tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/yd3mqfw9.

The 23rd Annual Keystone Farm Show runs Tuesday – Thursday, Jan. 5 – 7. Hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday.

And please – if you are not feeling well, stay home. We want attendees and vendors to have a safe experience.

See you at the show!