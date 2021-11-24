Keystone Farm Show 2022 ready for January gathering

The 2022 Keystone Farm Show is shaping up to be as big or bigger than our last pre-pandemic show in 2020. Last year’s show was great despite having to work through a global pandemic, and a quality crowd of farmers attended and were able to see and talk to a terrific group of ag businesses. We’re hoping next year’s show will be even better!

The 2022 show will again feature 10 buildings filled with ag business exhibitors from all over the country and beyond. The Canadian border is now open for travel, there are no mask mandates and our facility has a state of the art ventilation system so we are expecting a record crowd of attendees anxious to get out and see the latest offerings – and talk face to face with experts in all types of agricultural services and equipment.

The Keystone Farm Show draws farmers from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. An average of 12,000 qualified attendees visit our 400-plus exhibitors that represent over 600 farm equipment manufacturers and service providers. As the first farm show of the new year, many of the manufacturer factory reps attend to get a gauge on how farmers outlooks are for the coming year.

There are exhibitors that target key sectors of the ag industry: dairy, beef, poultry, corn and soybean. The Keystone Farm Show also reaches landscape contractors that utilize a lot of the same or similar equipment.

Penn State Extension will again be offering pesticide re-certification classes during the show. Watch your Country Folks weekly farm newspaper for a complete program of exhibitors and events the week prior to the show.

This year’s show takes place Jan. 4 – 6 at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave. (PA Route 74), York, PA. Access to the site is very easy off of Interstate 83 about 20 miles south of Harrisburg.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information on the Keystone Farm Show. For exhibit information, contact us at 800.218.5586 or bbutton@leepub.com. You can also go to our website at leetradeshows.com/keystone-farm-show.