Jessica Hula-Fredericks receives 2019 Silver Cow Award

by Elizabeth A. Tomlin

Herkimer County’s Dairy Promotion Committee held their annual banquet at the Miners Table near Herkimer, with Holly Pullis of Roedale Dairy and Hollywood Enterprises, Richfield Springs, NY, acting as MC for the event.

Dairy Princess Connie Louise Frasier, who had taken on a second year of duties for 2018-2019 after her initial term of 2017-2018, retired her crown, although there was no eligible candidate to pass it on to.

“For 2 years, I’ve had the honor of promoting the dairy industry as the Herkimer County Dairy Princess,” said Frasier. “I have gained many experiences through the program and made many new friends and memories.”

Frasier mentioned several of her most memorable experiences during her reign and thanked all who had made her terms possible. She remarked that although she was retiring as princess, she would continue to be available to support the Dairy Princess Court as needed.

Fifteen-year old Katie Livingston of West Winfield, a 10th grader at Mt. Markham and active member of Mt. Markham FFA, was announced as Dairy Ambassador, along with 14-year-old Natalie Fredericks, 9th grader at Little Falls, and 11-year-old Julia Frasier, 6th grader at Little Falls.

These young ladies will carry on the Dairy Princess Program, fulfilling duties as representatives of the Herkimer County Dairy Promotion team.

Guest speaker at the banquet was NYS Second Alternate Dairy Princess, Morgan Hungerford of Delaware County.

Hungerford spoke to attendees about what she and her team do to promote dairy statewide.

“NYS and County Princesses work with the American Dairy Association North East to promote the dairy industry throughout the state,” said Hungerford. “We are putting your dairy checkoff dollars to work promoting and protecting the image of dairy products, producers and the dairy industry. One way that we have been doing this is through the ‘Your Milk Comes From A Good Place’ program to tell consumers your farming story. We share about the great care you give your animals, your stewardship of the environment, and the many health benefits of the wholesome dairy products you produce.”

Hungerford thanked the Dairy Princess court for their help in promoting dairy and encouraged them to persevere.

Former Dairy Princess, Jessica Hula-Fredericks of Insight Dairy, LLC, received the Silver Cow Award for her life-long commitment of dairy promotion, which includes videos posted to the internet, other social media presence, newsletters, and on-farm public education campaigns.

“For this past Halloween and Christmas, Jess hosted events at the farm which brought over 400 visitors to see cows during milking time,” reported Tammy Graves in her nomination letter. “Each event is comprehensive with conveying messages of animal care, environmental stewardship and dairy products for your health. And souvenirs too!”

In addition to her continuous promotion of dairy in a far reaching campaign, Jessica has also served on the Herkimer County Farm Service Agency for 8 years, and is currently Chair of their Board of Directors.

She is also a 4-H leader and provides many opportunities for youth to be involved in the dairy industry all year through.

“She has been involved in one way or another, in the dairy industry for 24 years, which represents a little over 75 percent of her lifetime,” remarked Myra Mosher-Fredericks.

Jessica, who seemed astonished to be receiving the distinguished award, thanked the committee and attendees. “I am truly honored to receive this award,” she said with tears in her eyes.

For more information on the Herkimer County Dairy Promotion team, or to invite a Dairy Ambassador to your event, contact Board of Directors Chair Tina Douglas at douglasfarm1@yahoo.com, or any committee member, including Tom Farnell, Carol Ainslie, Harry Robbins, Heather Teachout, Connie Frasier, Myra Fredericks, Allison Treadwell, Katie Upson, Deb Windecker, Jessica Hula-Fredericks and Courtney Vickerson.