Investing in human capital helps local conservation

ROCHESTER, NY – “Training is not an expense, but an investment in human capital.” – Roy H. Williams

To serve diverse communities and farming customers effectively, New York State Conservation Districts continually “train-up” to meet folks where they are on the land and implement practices and projects that are locally led.

“Our ag industry is a key priority here at our department,” said New York State Ag Commissioner Richard Ball. “We appreciate the efforts our conservation districts play in achieving New York’s leading climate goals and preserving our natural resources for all who contribute to our local food system while protecting the long-term future of New York’s environment.”

It’s a big job to meet the expectations on the ground for the customer, but the New York State Conservation District Employees’ Association Inc. (NYS CDEA) and their 58 respective districts from throughout New York State rise every day to the opportunity.

Meeting this constant workload takes technical, practical and personal training. Every year professionals gather at an intensive, four-day New York State Water Quality Symposium (WQS) to hone their skills. The 2025 WQS, coordinated by CDEA Vice-President and Oneida County SWCD District Manager Jessica Armstrong, was attended by a record-breaking number of over 400 conservation professionals, Extension educators and service providers.

The 36 training classes included the nuances of bale grazing, agroforestry, leading effective meetings, AEM conservation planning regimes, erosion control techniques, invasive species management, mapping and using ArcGIS Pro, water sampling and monitoring, keeping water on the land, using Cropware-Net software, advanced Hydro-CAD design, MS4 permitting procedures, equine management and communication strategies, to name a few.

The classes were taught by a cadre of accredited engineers, seasoned mentors and Extension educators.

In addition, a resource fair featuring producers, partner vendors and businesses provided a networking forum to learn about different strategies, equipment and products that help staff provide affordable, quality conservation practices to customers.

The NYS CDEA also takes time to honor employees, conservation partners and special projects with an awards banquet. Hamilton County’s SWCD Manager and NYS CDEA President Caitlin Stewart welcomed Shino Tanikawa, executive director of the NYC Soil & Water Conservation District, to announce the Willard F. Croney Distinguished Service Award for the state’s highest conservation achievement. This year’s honoree was Doug Kierst, executive director of the Cayuga County SWCD, who has led the large and complex district for over 25 years with exemplary leadership.

Because of his experience, candor and patience on the ground and in the water, he engages regularly with a variety of passionate watershed groups, partners and local farmers to enhance water quality and soil health practices within their Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario watersheds.

“I’m excited for this honor because it really pays homage to my staff and predecessors for allowing me to start as an AmeriCorps member, staying as a working technician from the ground up and working my way into leadership roles for a community I love,” said Kierst. “You don’t get an award by yourself; it’s a team effort.”

This year’s awards banquet also honored other deserving conservation professionals. The President’s Award was presented to Warren County SWCD’s Marren Stoddard. The Partnership Appreciation Award was bestowed on Amy Langner, soil scientist with USDA-NRCS.

The District Director Award honored Daryl Heiby, board chair of the Wyoming County SWCD, for his years of dedicated service. The Special Project Award went to Suffolk County SWCD.

Division Merit Awards were given to Sharon Boyd of Wyoming SWCD, Tim Schneider of Cayuga SWCD, Brian Reaser from Tioga SWCD, Katie Whitkovits from Hamilton SWCD, John Vanderwerken of Montgomery SWCD, Olivia Cunningham from Nassau SWCD and Travis Ferry from Ulster SWCD.

Rebecca Campbell and Emelyn Fagan from Wyoming County SWCD were honored with a local heroic action award.

“This year’s Water Quality Symposium was another one for the history books,” said Stewart. “With record numbers of employees learning to put conservation into action on a local scale, the training is an ongoing effort to meet the diverse workload across New York. The expert instructors and seasoned mentors cultivated professional development for all levels of experience in the field. The invaluable networking opportunities allow staff the space to solve problems, build relationships across the state and work together to help agriculture, rural, suburban and urban customers.”

To learn more and get connected with your local conservation district or NYS CDEA staff personnel, visit nyscdea.com.

by Troy Bishopp, NatGLC Northeast