Interim guidance for animal care operations

This guidance is provided for animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health; manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials and supplies, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed, and bedding, etc.; raising of animals; animal production operations; transportation of live animals, animal medical supplies; transportation of deceased animals for disposal; livestock markets, including live bird markets, slaughter and packing plants.

It also includes equine operations and companion animal/pet stores and shelters; veterinary services for equine, companion animal and other businesses considered essential; and related support/service operations.

In December 2019, a new respiratory disease called Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) was detected in China. COVID-19 is caused by a virus (SARS-CoV-2) that is part of a large family of viruses called coronaviruses.

On March 20, 2020, Governor Cuomo signed the “PAUSE” Executive Order, a 10-point policy to assure uniform safety for everyone. It includes a new directive that all nonessential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Essential businesses are exempt from this guidance.

Animal care operations, as defined below, have been deemed essential and are exempt.

For purposes of Executive Order 202.6, animal care operations are defined as the following businesses/activities:

Livestock/Equine/Captive Cervids:

Feeding

Barn or facility maintenance, stall cleaning and enclosure repair

Turnout and exercise

Essential hoof maintenance and veterinary care

Transportation necessary to meet any of the above functions

Agribusiness that supports any of the above functions

Companion Animals:

Care and feeding of companion animals in shelters, kennels, rescues, operations and pet stores

Pet food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers

Essential veterinary care, including spay/neuter, treatment for infectious disease

Animal shelters receiving seized, lost or abandoned animals

Adoption of animals from within New York State

Pet boarding facilities

Service dog training and care

If a business does not fall within this guidance, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an essential business. You can request designation as an essential business online.

Animal Care/Boarding Facilities:

If you have an animal at a privately-owned facility, terms regarding client use and visitation rests with that business owner. Social distancing must be adhered to.

For equine: It is permissible to have horse owners as the primary providers of daily care for their own horses at boarding facilities, however business owners and horse owners must collaborate to minimize the number of people in the stable and to adhere to social distancing.

There is no evidence that animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection/can spread this new coronavirus. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19.

For Employees: Cleaning/Disinfecting and Social Distancing

All privately-owned facilities must practice social distancing, and proper cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

This includes:

Regular hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds should be done:

– Before and after eating.

– After sneezing, coughing, or nose blowing.

– After touching face, hair, cellphone and/or clothing.

– After using the restroom.

– Before handling food.

– After touching or cleaning surfaces that may be contaminated.

– After using shared equipment and supplies.

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or the corner of elbow.

Dispose of soiled tissues immediately after use.

It is encouraged to post signage with hand washing procedures in prominent locations. Clean and disinfect buildings and equipment as outlined in this guidance.

For additional information:

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets: https://agriculture.ny.gov/coronavirus

NYS Department of Health: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

CDC COVID Guidance for Animals: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/animals.html

CDC COVID FAQ for Animals: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html#animals