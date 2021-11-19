Inaugural Fall Cattle Show at the Erie County Fairgrounds

Over the weekend of Oct. 15 – 17, the inaugural Harvest Classic Cattle Show took place at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY. The show was open to exhibitors of all ages and provided an opportunity for individuals to experience showing. The judge for the weekend was Michael Schertz of Ropes, TX.

Two hundred exhibitors representing the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Rhode Island competed for $8,000 in premiums and prizes. The weekend was full of competition, including a Team Marketing Contest, Showmanship, Skillathon, Breeding Heifer Show and Market Animal Show. A complete listing of results is available online at tinyurl.com/jvafvb9j. Below is a list of the top winners from the weekend.

It was a successful event with a high quality of livestock exhibited and an incredible number of 102 competitors participating in Showmanship.

Grand Champion Showman – Taylor Schofield, Pavilion, NY

Reserve Champion Showman – Anna King, Cobleskill, NY

Supreme Champion Heifer Show

Grand Champion Heifer – Gavin Palmer, Springboro, PA

Reserve Champion Heifer – Taylor Schofield

Honorable Mention Heifer – Taylor Hoelscher, East Aurora, NY

4th Overall Champion Heifer – Amelia Hintz-Strub, Springville, NY

5th Overall Champion Heifer – Chase Gerhardt, East Aurora, NY

Supreme Champion Market Animal Show

Grand Champion Market Animal – Taylor Wadsworth, Atwater, Ohio

Reserve Champion Market Animal – Ashlynn Hackett, Arcade, NY

Honorable Mention Market Animal – Gianna Marinaro, Clarence Center, NY

4th Overall Champion Market Animal – Nathan Blair, Elma, NY

5th Overall Champion Market Animal – Cody Noel, Chaffee, NY

The show was presented by the Erie County Agricultural Society.