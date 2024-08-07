In-season manure application benefits crops

Many farmers apply manure to their fields in spring before they plant and after their harvest; however, Glen Arnold, Ohio State University associate professor and field specialist, would like to see more operators consider trying more in-season application – even applying all summer long.

Arnold presented at the North American Manure Expo in Auburn, NY, recently. He noted that one reason to try in-season application is as a means to avoid the compaction associated with entering rain-soaked fields.

“We had a wet spring and people could not get manure on before planting corn,” Arnold said of Ohio farmers. Driving over saturated fields can cause deep compaction that’s hard to undo.

In-season application can also come in handy if farmers busy with harvest can’t complete their typical autumn manure spreading. Farmers can both reduce the amount of manure they store over summer and keep more nutrients in the soil throughout the season to boost soil health and increase yield.

“The new trend is spring application to newly planted corn, soy or wheat,” Arnold said. “The crops will emerge through that manure. The farmer plants in rows and commercial applicators apply corner to corner.”

Applying manure in the opposite direction of planting can help ensure thorough coverage of the field. Arnold said that since the crop has not yet emerged, crisscrossing the field will not damage the plants. It also does not seem to negatively affect germination and emergence.

Arnold’s research indicates that applying 8,000 gallons of swine manure per acre “is enough to carry through the growing season,” he said. “With dairy manure, 13,000 gallons is what Ohio is limited to for surface application.”

That limit varies from state to state, so checking with the local Extension office or DEC can be helpful.

Arnold has found that with surface application, farmers run into delayed planting, and the ground turns dry – not an ideal situation.

Applying manure by V3 (when the corn plant bears three visible, collared leaves) represents the best timing because it offers the best result for increasing yield.

Arnold prefers incorporation of manure over other methods, as it reduces odors.

Using a Cadman spreader, Arnold’s researchers found that 7,000 gallons of swine manure per acre of corn at V7 using a hard hose can extend the growing season. They also studied an 80-acre plot using a 360 RAIN System covering half a mile per hour and retracing steps each week.

“It operates all summer long, using 250 gallons per run,” Arnold said.

This strategy also proved a successful means of reducing the amount of manure stored while keeping fields fertile.

Arnold has worked with OSU Extension since August 1989 and has been the field specialist for manure nutrient management systems since 2012.

by Deborah Jeanne Sergeant