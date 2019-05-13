HR 832: Back whole milk back in our schools

We are counting on consumers to help us get whole milk back in our schools.

Getting whole milk back in our schools cannot be considered a political issue. We must get whole milk back in our schools for our children’s’ sake. It’s important that their bodies and their developing brains have real whole milk. With the majority of dairy farmers back up against the wall because of financial pressures, I feel that consumers will be the deciding factor to help get whole milk back in our schools.

Pro-Ag comes in contact with hundreds of consumers every week. As many people know, Pro-Ag has been working for several years to get whole milk back in our schools for our children. Now is the time for both dairy farmers and consumers to line up behind our efforts.

The majority of consumers want to see Congress pass HR 832, the bill sponsored by Congressman Glenn GT Thompson (R-PA) that would simply allow whole milk (both flavored and unflavored) to be served in schools. Both consumers and dairy farmers must continue to make many calls to key Congressmen in Washington DC. Last week, we sent out the names of the Congressional delegation from Pennsylvania, and this week we will send out the ones from New York. These names can be found on the Facebook page “Progressive Agriculture Organization”.

There are at least four members of Congress from New York State who have cosponsored HR 832. Let’s all get behind these efforts.

Pro-Ag can be reached at 570.833.5776.

Arden Tewksbury, Manager of Pro-Ag