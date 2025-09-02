September 5 is the International Day of Charity, and while many of us are struggling to take care of our own, sometimes giving just a little can mean a lot.

Think of the bell ringers around the holidays – all that pocket change that goes into those red buckets really adds up. So, if you are so inclined, and you want to help others in the ag community, here are a few solid options for you:

Farm Rescue – Farm Rescue provides planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster. See farmrescue.org.

The AgriSafe Network – The AgriSafe Network represents health professionals and educators who strive to reduce health disparities found among the ag community. They believe agricultural injuries, diseases and fatalities can be prevented through the effective delivery of agricultural occupational health services. See agrisafe.org.

The Farmer Veteran Coalition – The coalition develops viable employment and meaningful careers through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. They believe that veterans possess the unique skills and character needed to strengthen rural communities and create sustainable food systems, and that agriculture offers purpose, opportunity and physical and psychological benefits. See farmvetco.org.

The above charities are national and far-reaching. Looking to help those closer to home?

The VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund – While the fund continues to support victims of the 2023 and 2024 floods that inundated the Green Mountain State, they encourage donors to transition their financial support to a new, more agile, permanent fund called the David R. Coates Fund for Vermont Disaster Relief, ensuring swift action when the next disaster occurs. See vermontcf.org/funds/vt-disaster-relief.

Homefront Harvest – Based in Athens, NY, this is a nonprofit agriculture program for veterans. For more information, email homefrontharvest4vets@gmail.com.

PA Farm Link – Pennsylvania Farm Link is a nonprofit dedicated to forging connections that secure the future of farming in PA, steadfast in their commitment to sustaining the Keystone State’s farming community. See pafarmlink.org.

Virginia Farm Relief Fund – This fund is designed to accept donations and applications for assistance in the event of a natural disaster affecting Virginia agriculture. See vafairs.com/virginia-farm-relief-fund.

And remember, charity isn’t always monetary. Donations can be given in the form of clothing, tools, food and even your time.

As it says in Acts 20:35, “In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

by Courtney Llewellyn