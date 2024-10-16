There are a ton of agricultural grants available, but knowing which ones you qualify for and taking your time to fill them out is essential. The MSU Center for Regional Food Systems recently hosted a webinar to help farmers prepare to fill out their applications – and laid out the steps to success.

Porsche McGuire, the equity and engagement coordinator for the Northwest Indiana Food Council, explained grants as “purpose-driven funding.” Grants are a source of financial support to fund specific projects or initiatives. Considering these grants are highly competitive, it’s important to make sure your application and proposal are strong and complete. The first step is to research potential grants to apply for and check their eligibility requirements.

Grants can limit applicants based on the type of business they run, the business’s geographic region, how the funds will be used (equipment, staffing, etc.) and even the length of the project (short-term or multi-year). It’s important that your project “aligns with the mission and the things they’re trying to achieve,” McGuire said, as this will increase your likelihood of being awarded. Take the time to look at previous projects that were awarded the grant, as this can provide insight into what the funder values.

Once you choose a grant, check what documents you need to provide – project narratives, budget sheets, financial statements and state registration, for example. Some grants may require resumes for anyone planning to work on the project or letters of support from business partners or community leaders. This is a way to prove you have experienced workers to help get the project done.

The great thing about grants is the money doesn’t have to be paid back. However, some grants will require (or recommend) you to match funds throughout the project. McGuire explained that matching funds is important because it “demonstrates the applicant’s [or other stakeholder’s] commitment to the project.”

Matching funds don’t have to be monetary – workers volunteering their time, services or products to the project may also be accepted.

Keep track of deadlines. Late applications are typically not considered, so meeting submission deadlines is key. If using an online submission platform, visit the site early to test how it’s used. “Remember that sometimes things go wrong when you wait until the last minute,” McGuire said, and the site may freeze if a lot of applicants are submitting at once.

When it comes to writing your application and proposals, McGuire recommended, “Make your proposal easy to understand and compelling to the reader.” Your narrative should be clear, consistent and compelling. Make sure to clearly state what project the grant will be used for and how the project will make a difference. Be very specific, because “the more detailed and realistic your project plan is, the better.”

Include your proposed project timeline and key activities and responsibilities. Try to anticipate challenges and how you’ll mitigate them.

You’ll also want to include an estimated budget for the project, with itemized costs and why each is essential to the project’s success.

John Jamerson, project director for Legacy Taste of the Garden, stressed the mantra of “under-promise and over-deliver.” Keep your goals challenging, but not so difficult that you can’t achieve them.

“Funders are often interested in the long-term impact and sustainability of projects they support,” McGuire said. Make sure to explain how you’re going to keep the project going after the grant period has ended.

Keep a copy of the application for yourself. Once submitted, monitor the status of the submission and prepare for a potential follow-up. Remember, just because the application is submitted doesn’t mean your work is done.

If you aren’t awarded the grant, review your application and feedback to do better next time. If you are awarded the grant, there are many more guidelines to adhere to: progress updates, financial reports, site visits and more, depending on the grant’s requirements.

Managing your finances is essential when awarded a grant. Jamerson recommended keeping the grant money in a separate account from all other funds – that way you “make sure that everything that is being utilized is being utilized specifically for what the grant requires you to do.”

Keep track of any spending deadlines the grant requires and keep a record of any matching funds you provide or receive.

Receiving a grant for your project is a huge accomplishment, and one that doesn’t come easily. There’s a lot of work to put into your application – and even more when it comes to monitoring the awarded project – but it may be worth it in the end when you accomplish what you set your mind to.

by Kelsi Devolve