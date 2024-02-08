Horse Tales: Switching feed?

There is a wealth of advertising devoted to horse feeds on the market today, from brand new startups or old familiar companies we grew up with. Horse magazines advertise “new and improved” products that offer glowing testimonials with satisfied customers singing the praises of how the new food improved their horse’s health and well-being, overall performance, growth rate and the like – but oftentimes these products fall short of their promises.

In light of the many choices out there, how can we come up with the best food for our horses that we can afford?

One way to accomplish that goal is to do some research on exactly what is in the feed you are feeding. This can sometimes provide surprising results. Unfortunately, many commercial horse feeds contain byproducts that provide little if any food value. The companies’ main goal seems to be two-fold: to make as large a profit as possible and to convince the consumer that their product is the best for your horse.

Before we brought our new horse Aspen home, we inquired about his feed and were given the name and information on it, as we wanted to make the transition as easy as possible. We purchased a bag of the feed at our local feed store and at first glance, it sounded promising: a “highly fortified pelleted formula with no grains or molasses, designed for horses at any life stage. A highly bioavailable algae-derived calcium source for superior gastric buffering, improved bone density and repair, reduction in joint inflammation and reduced overall stress” containing “all natural vitamin E which is significantly more potent that synthetic vitamin E” and “100% organic selenium, a powerful antioxidant and significant in boosting immune function.”

I read the ingredient label; the first four ingredients (listed in descending order) were “wheat middlings, soy hulls, dehydrated alfalfa meal, beet pulp.” These did not sound like natural foods for horses, and some research on the internet was conflicting.

As described by a feed company that includes them in their feed, wheat middlings are described as “a good source of dietary fiber, protein and other nutrients for the horse. They contain carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals too. Fiber content. Fiber is critical to any horse and wheat middlings can support their digestive health.”

However, two other websites stated that wheat middlings are “comprised of the cleanings and screenings of wheat from the fields” and are typically “laden with dirt and mold spores” and “fine particles of wheat bran, wheat shorts, wheat germ, wheat flour and some of the offal (waste) from the tail of the mill. Grain industry insiders refer to this cheap product as floor sweepings.”

Soybean hulls are another controversial feed byproduct. Although one feed industry website proclaims that “soybean hull pellets are the seed coat of soybeans compressed into a pellet. They are a byproduct of soybean processing and are a highly digestible low-NSC fibre source,” another websites states “soy hulls are not readily digestible for horses” and “with their outright exposure to pesticides and herbicides, they are better left alone as more digestible feeds should be sought with less hazard.”

I looked up beet pulp, knowing that some feed companies use this product. One website stated that “beet pulp is an excellent source of highly digestible fiber for many horses, which is why many horse owners will feed it directly to their animals and feed companies often use beet pulp in their feed formulations.” Another site warned that beet pulp is the byproduct that is left after the extraction of sugar from the beets, and it can be “loaded with pesticides and herbicides which are actually concentrated during the sugar extraction process.”

Remembering that many large companies are looking to make an even larger profit, they will utilize waste byproducts generated from human food for “recycling towards a profitable end.”

We made the decision quite some time ago to feed our other horses plain timothy grass pellets, soaked, and add in high-quality vitamins and minerals to balance their needs. Both of our Morgan horses needed to be on low sugar diets, and we monitor Morgan’s food intake closely as she has had a few abscesses and a bout with laminitis.

Aspen needs to be on a feed that will not cause any inflammation. The timothy grass pellets we feed are 100% timothy grass, with no additives, and the supplements we’ve been giving were recommended by an equine nutritionist. Our horses have done well with this feeding system, and I was anxious to do the same for our new horse, Aspen, although I realized I needed to make the change slowly.

It is especially important when switching feed to do so on a very gradual basis – ideally over the course of a couple of weeks. The reason for making a change in feed gradually is to minimize the risk of your horse having digestive issues (such as colic or laminitis), especially with concentrated feeds.

I started with about 25% of the grass pellets mixed in with 75% of Aspen’s former feed for a few days, then added in a tiny bit of the powdered supplement. I’ve slowly added in a bit more of the grass pellets and have even used a couple of them as a “treat,” which seemed to go over well.

by Judy Van Put