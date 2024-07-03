Holland Patent hosts Bring Your Tractor to School Day

The last day of school for Holland Patent High School in Oneida County, NY, was June 13; there was 14 tractors, three four-wheelers, one payloader and one side by side in the parking lot. It was a sight to see with lots of makes, models and sizes.

For many years the school’s Agriculture program was mothballed until 2023 when it returned fully energized. For the past two years, chapter president and senior class student Brian Tolbert and Collin Rowlands proposed a “Bring Your Tractor to School Day.” They brought this idea to Principal Russell Stevener for his approval and like last year, he approved this year’s request, mainly because it was so successful last year.

The parking lot was full of many different tractors. Here’s what was on display:

1959 John Deere 730 owned by Brad Pritchard, operated by Delanie Pritchard

1947 Farmall M owned/operated by Griffin Pritchard

1953 Super C, fully restored by the late Richard Hanna and son Emerson Hanna, operated by Emerson Hanna in memory of his father

1954 Ford owned/operated by Carter Poland

2000 Ford 6640 owned by Tom Synakowski, operated by Hannah Synakowski

1976 Farmall 666 owned by the Simons Family Farm, operated by Dawson Koenig

1963 Ford 4000 owned/operated by Collin Rowlands

2020 four-wheeler owned/operated Wyatt Shuford

2020 Case iH 125 owned by Finndale Farms, operator by Miranda Millick

2010 Case iH 8940 owned by Finndale Farms, operated by Trace Finn

1976 John Deere 4430 owned by Finndale Farms, operated by Aaron Finn and Sadie Smith

2020 New Holland T8.390 owned by Josh Doxstador Custom Harvesting, operated by Cooper Doxstador and Riley Mierek

Can Am Outlander owned/operated by John Campbell

Polaris Sportsman 550 owned/operated by Nick Murray

1967 John Deere 4020 owned by Clint VanHatten, operated by Cole Racquet

1977 John Deere 4230 owned by Clint VanHatten, operated by Brian Tolbert

2003 John Deere 624H payload owned by Rob Foote Construction, operated by Andrew Fisher

The enthusiasm of these students showed in their smiles when I would ask them about their tractors, their history and why they chose that specific one to drive to school. In some cases, it was a family heirloom or the family’s best tractor; others wanted to display the type of equipment they are responsible for and operate.

When the tractors left the school like a big parade to make their journey back to the farms or fields, the teachers and staff lined up in front of the school and waved farewell to all the students.

For me, Farmer Ben, it was so moving to see what will probably be one of the best days of those kids’ lives and to also see the support for all of the FFA and agriculture in this fine community.

by Ben Simons