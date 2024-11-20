Helping pastures bounce back post-drought

In 2023-24, sizable portions of the U.S. – including the Mid-Atlantic – experienced their longest droughts since the 1950s. Denise Schwab, a beef Extension specialist for Iowa State, is counseling farmers on how best to recover and proceed from these long-term dry spells.

“When we talk about pasture management,” said Schwab, “we really need to identify what we have for feed resources, what we have in our herd inventory and how we get those to balance out.”

Schwab explained that in the last few years farmers have seen their cow inventory grow heavy at the same time that their feed resources have lightened up.

“There’s no magic fix for this, so please don’t think I’m going to be able to give you one quick answer. It’ll take a while to get there,” she said.

Schwab pointed to four things farmers should concentrate on with their pasture management after a drought:

Calculate carrying capacity & stocking rate/density.

Schwab recommended starting looking at what your pasture capacity is and how that can help a farmer going forward.

“Start with forage growth and determining how much dry forage matter is in an inch of forage growth. I’m going to use a middle of the road average between fair and good pastures and figure you get 200 pounds of dry matter per inch,” she said. “Keep in mind that forage growth is measured as natural plant position – leaves are not stretched or extended. So eight inches of grazable growth will give us about 1,600 pounds of dry matter per acre.”

Farmers should remember not to use that entire amount in their calculations and preparations. “We want to make sure that we leave enough to regrow,” Schwab added. She encouraged farmers to use a “take half, leave half” approach.

As for the stocking rate, Schwab stated, “If I had my druthers, I would like to get everybody to a five- to six-pasture rotation, because that means we’re moving cows about twice a week. You’re already checking cows frequently, so that shouldn’t be overly burdensome.”

Soil test & manage nutrients.

“It’s always important to do a good soil testing, for pH, phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). Sampling each field/paddock is important too – don’t assume that all your fields will have the same soil readings. And fertilize your soil to the optimum level!” Schwab said.

An advantage of a good rotational pasture management system is that it will not remove much P and K from the soil. “Overall, cows don’t remove a great deal of P and K. But hay removal does,” she warned, “so please be mindful of that.”

(On a side note, grasses higher in P are better for both cows and calves.)

Schwab insisted that nitrogen (N) applications would only benefit farmers’ soil if it had sufficient moisture; otherwise, it might be a waste of time and money.

Control weeds.

“Weeds consume water! When you’re trying to bounce back after a drought, every drop counts,” Schwab said.

She suggested working with an agronomist to form a plan to keep weeds under control: “Not just in method, but in timing as well, which is just as important.”

Interseed only if rain is forecast.

“If you’re going to interseed, you have to make sure you’re expecting adequate rain,” she said. “The cover crops are a great method of weed management, but they can’t be competing with your crops for water.”

Schwab also advised that farmers graze any fields they plan on interseeding shortly before planting. “After interseeding, refrain from using nitrogen fertilizer and reduce grazing to achieve optimum results.”

Schwab reiterated, “Remember that pasture improvement takes time! For many farmers, they’re dealing with a situation born of numerous years of drought. It will not happen overnight, but it will happen.”

by Enrico Villamaino