Have fun in the sun, but take care

Take heed, farmers and ag workers: May marks National Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection & Prevention Month.

Farmers are among the most sun-exposed professionals, often working outdoors during peak sunlight hours. According to Dr. Vinh Chung, a dermatologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer, “Farmers and ranchers are at a much higher risk of skin cancer than the rest of the population, as they are routinely exposed to two or even three times the levels of UV radiation than the average person experiences in their lifetime.”

Over time, this consistent UV exposure increases the risk of developing skin cancer. Fortunately, with proper precautions and awareness, much of this risk can be minimized.

Sun Protection is Essential

Start with a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Apply it generously to all exposed skin. Don’t forget the neck, ears and hands.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if sweating. Even on overcast days, UV rays can cause damage, so sunscreen should be a daily habit.

Dress for Defense

Choose long sleeves, long pants and wide-brimmed hats (not baseball caps!) to reduce direct sun exposure. Today’s UV-protective clothing offers breathable, lightweight options suitable for hot working conditions.

Pair these clothing choices with sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays to protect your eyes and surrounding skin.

Seek Shade When Possible

While it’s not always feasible to avoid the sun, especially during planting or harvest seasons, take breaks in the shade whenever possible. Consider adding shade structures to tractors or workstations.

Know Your Skin

Regular self-checks and professional skin exams are key. Farmers should be familiar with the warning signs: new moles, changes in the size or color of existing moles or any unusual growths or lesions.

Early Detection Saves Lives

The earlier skin cancer is found, the more treatable it is. If something looks suspicious, don’t wait – get it checked.

As you work hard to nourish the land, remember to protect yourself in the process. Skin health is just as important as crop health. Make it a priority.

by Enrico Villamaino