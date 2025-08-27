Grow soybeans? Know your trade organizations

So, what’s the difference between the United Soybean Board (USB) and the American Soybean Association (ASA)? Tracy Snider, senior manager of state relations with the ASA, explained how the organizations differ at the recent 2025 New York Corn & Soybean Summer Crop Tour hosted by Rodman Lott & Son Farms.

Snider kicked off her presentation with a quote from Henry Ford, whom she said “built a car out of soybean materials.”

“He said ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.’ That idea rings true when you look at the successes within the U.S. soybean industry,” she said.

In general, both organizations promote America’s production of soybeans and invest in the industry. The ASA focuses on legal policies and advocacy. The USB is all about research, innovation, education and promotion.

ASA works with state-level soybean organizations; the USB oversees the state checkoffs, which, like ASA’s funding from USDA and the Foreign Agricultural Service, invests in the U.S. Soybean Export Council and World Initiative for Soy in Human Health. Farmers’ participation in ASA is voluntary; USB is mandatory, requiring 0.5% of the market price per bushel sold each season.

ASA’s function includes policy development and implementation, along with advocacy in regulatory issues, biofuels, infrastructure, trade, conservation, precision ag and farm policy.

USB’s function is to increase profit opportunities for farmers, engage in research and promotion and build preferences for U.S. soybeans both domestically and internationally.

“Both organizations invest in the soybean industry and each has a unique role and we work to complement each other,” Snider said. Though different roles, “ASA and USB work together to ensure the soybean industry has a robust and highly functioning supply chain.”

Farmers receive a return on investment of $12.30 for every $1 invested in the soybean checkoff. Despite this, ASA has received some pushback from farmers about the checkoff, including an anti-checkoff tour.

Other programs that benefit states include USB State Outreach Project; ASA Advocacy Scholarships; ASA Corteva Young Leaders; ASA state staff meeting travel expenses; FMC state support; and USB advertising in state magazines.

The focuses of the advocacy teams are farm policy; biofuels and infrastructure; conservation and precision agriculture; regulations; and trade policy/international affairs.

Some of the farm policy emphases include passing a comprehensive Farm Bill; protecting a domestic edible oil market; ensuring USDA’s commitment to farmers; protecting access to inputs; expanding biofuel opportunities; and championing American soybean export markets.

Snider sounded doubtful that the Farm Bill would pass by the projected end of August.

She wants more farmers to realize that the soy biofuel industry “has lost cohesion.” “Soy historically relied heavily on national biofuel trade associations for representation. These associations increasingly represent large energy companies, retailers and fuel consumers. Duplication of the same studies by different states or organizations has wasted resources. Soybean’s lobbying and research efforts on biofuels have been disconnected,” she said.

Snider believes that bringing soy biodiesel back into alignment should include ASA and state organizations.

ASA is working to promote advocacy work even in non-soy producing states, among other initiatives.

