Granite State Graziers gather for third annual farmer mixer

PLYMOUTH, NH – Author Margaret Mead immortalized the phrase “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

That fits the modus operandi for a hearty group of New Hampshire practical farmers and their service providers that support raising livestock and seek to implement pasture management systems that improve soil health, consumers’ palates and water quality in the state.

The principles gathered recently for their third annual farmer mixer event to share experiences with 40 guests from the past grazing season, learn about new opportunities from a host of complementing organizations and enjoy a panel discussion from local farmers utilizing silvopasture practices at different scales, goals and with diverse livestock.

“Our intention with this event was to bring experienced and beginner farmers together to learn about the state’s agricultural resources and to learn from other local farmers,” said Granite State Graziers Coordinator Megan Rivers.

NH-NRCS Grazing Specialist and farmer Daimon Meeh introduced the silvopasture context as “managing trees, animals and grass in an intentional manner with short grazing periods and long rest periods.”

“Think of a park – nicely spaced trees and plenty of grass,” he said.

New Hampshire NRCS is now offering silvopasture planning technical assistance, so Meeh provided the basics to consider when making any pertinent land management decisions.

Granite State Graziers President Emma Grant, who operates Blue Heron Farm in New Boston, NH, moderated the panel. Jeff Moore of Wind Swept Maples Farm in Loudon, NH, set the stage by talking about his eighth generation farm journey and managing sheep and beef around his prized maple trees with a very targeted graze period to get the best of both worlds – “healthy trees and great grass cover.”

Aaron Guman from the University of New Hampshire College of Life Sciences & Agriculture described the goals and workings behind a new USDA-funded five-year grant project, called “Promoting Climate-Smart Sustainable Agriculture in New England Through Regionally Adapted Agroforestry Systems” (ADAPT). The new project will study integrating crop and animal farming in forested areas for enhanced food production, carbon sequestration and climate resilience.

Julia Latady of Dancing Bear Farm in Claremont, NH, shared her strategies with managing silvopasture systems on the farm from adding a fodder bank of forage for her goats and pastured poultry by planting mulberries, hazelnuts, serviceberries and linden trees to using animal impact to control invasive species such as multiflora rose and buckthorn.

John O’Brien of Winnicut River Farm in Stratham, NH, is bringing back old pasture with a controlled cut from a logger to provide mostly shade with some forage for his beef and pastured pork.

Questions from the audience revolved around operating “living barns,” protecting trees from livestock and deer pressure, rolling hay bales in the woods, training service providers to give good advice, pruning help that go beyond practice standards, using animals to control invasive plants and thoughtful banter on building biological and financial diversity for the future of small farms.

Sponsors for this gathering of passionate farmers were the New Hampshire Beef Producers Association, Kent/Blue Seal feeds, Grafton County Conservation District, USDA-NRCS, Wellscroft Fence Systems LLC, Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment, UNH Extension, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Transition to Organic Partnership Program, NOFA-NH, Land for Good, American Farmland Trust and the National Grazing Lands Coalition.

To learn more about grazing resources and upcoming workshops visit the Granite State Graziers website at grazenh.com.

by Troy Bishopp, NatGLC Northeast Resource Manager