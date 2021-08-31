Grahamsville Little World’s Fair dairy show

by Emily Carey
Nothing is bigger to the small town of Grahamsville, NY, than the Little World’s Fair every August. People flock to the small county fair that boasts itself as one of the longest running independent agricultural fairs in New York.
The 4-H and open dairy shows always draw crowds, with youth competing with their best animals to be named master showman or supreme champion. This year was no different as dozens of cows filled the barns to compete on Saturday, Aug. 14.
This year’s 4-H and open show was judged by Matt Griffith, an FFA teacher from Ohio. Griffith has an extensive history of judging dairy cows at the local, state and national levels, having been named an All-American judge at the World Dairy Expo while in college at Ohio State. “It was a good show with quality cows and with a lot of variety,” Griffith said. “There was a lot of good breed representation, with the main seven breeds represented. The kids worked hard through a hot show.”
4-H Show Results
- Showmanship:
Senior Showmanship – Beth Sykes, Dillan Hanselmeyer
Intermediate Showmanship – Karlee Diehl, Keely Schock
Junior Showmanship – Ashley Diehl, Lezlie Burr
Novice Showmanship – Emily Olsen, Anasteisia DuQuette and Garrett Diehl
Cloverbud Showmanship – Chelsea Dutcher
Master Showman – Beth Sykes
- Ayrshire:
Jr. Champion – Keely Schock, Baylor
2021 Grand Champion – Keely Schock, Baylor
- Brown Swiss:
Sr. Champion – Beth Sykes, Naomi
2021 Grand Champion – Beth Sykes, Naomi
- Guernsey:
Jr. Champion – Keely Schock, Comet
2021 Grand Champion – Keely Schock, Comet
- Jersey:
Jr. Champion – Keely Schock, Braelyn
Sr. Champion – Keely Schock, CA Theo Vector Barley
2021 Grand Champion – Keely Schock, CA Theo Vector Barley
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Keely Schock, Braelyn
- Holstein:
Jr. Champion – Beth Sykes, Nova
Jr. Reserve Champion – Emily Olsen, Minnie
Sr. Champion – Beth Sykes, Willow
Sr. Reserve Champion – Lezlie Burr, Daisy
2021 Grand Champion – Beth Sykes, Willow
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Lezlie Burr, Daisy
- Milking Shorthorn/Dual Purpose Breed
Jr. Champion – Emily Olsen, Clarisse
Jr. Reserve Champion – Kerintin Burr, Juniper
Sr. Champion – Carrie Sykes, Fern
Sr. Reserve Champion – Carrie Sykes, Cherry
2021 Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes, Fern
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes, Cherry
- Overall Supreme:
Supreme Champion – Carrie Sykes, Fern
Reserve Supreme Champion – Beth Sykes, Willow
Open Show Results
- Guernsey:
Jr. Champion – Garret Peters
2021 Grand Champion – Garret Peters
- Holstein:
Jr. Champion – Garret Peters
Jr. Reserve Champion – Beth Sykes
Sr. Champion – Garret Peters
Sr. Reserve Champion – Beth Sykes
2021 Grand Champion – Garret Peters
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Beth Sykes
- Milking Shorthorn/Dual Purpose Breed
Jr. Champion – Kerintin Burr
Jr. Reserve Champion – Owen Herbert
Sr. Champion – Carrie Sykes
Sr. Reserve Champion – Carrie Sykes
2021 Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes
2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes
- Overall Supreme:
Supreme Champion – Garret Peters
Reserve Supreme Champion – Carrie Sykes
