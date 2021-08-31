Grahamsville Little World’s Fair dairy show

by Emily Carey

Nothing is bigger to the small town of Grahamsville, NY, than the Little World’s Fair every August. People flock to the small county fair that boasts itself as one of the longest running independent agricultural fairs in New York.

The 4-H and open dairy shows always draw crowds, with youth competing with their best animals to be named master showman or supreme champion. This year was no different as dozens of cows filled the barns to compete on Saturday, Aug. 14.

This year’s 4-H and open show was judged by Matt Griffith, an FFA teacher from Ohio. Griffith has an extensive history of judging dairy cows at the local, state and national levels, having been named an All-American judge at the World Dairy Expo while in college at Ohio State. “It was a good show with quality cows and with a lot of variety,” Griffith said. “There was a lot of good breed representation, with the main seven breeds represented. The kids worked hard through a hot show.”

4-H Show Results

Showmanship:

Senior Showmanship – Beth Sykes, Dillan Hanselmeyer

Intermediate Showmanship – Karlee Diehl, Keely Schock

Junior Showmanship – Ashley Diehl, Lezlie Burr

Novice Showmanship – Emily Olsen, Anasteisia DuQuette and Garrett Diehl

Cloverbud Showmanship – Chelsea Dutcher

Master Showman – Beth Sykes

Ayrshire:

Jr. Champion – Keely Schock, Baylor

2021 Grand Champion – Keely Schock, Baylor

Brown Swiss:

Sr. Champion – Beth Sykes, Naomi

2021 Grand Champion – Beth Sykes, Naomi

Guernsey:

Jr. Champion – Keely Schock, Comet

2021 Grand Champion – Keely Schock, Comet

Jersey:

Jr. Champion – Keely Schock, Braelyn

Sr. Champion – Keely Schock, CA Theo Vector Barley

2021 Grand Champion – Keely Schock, CA Theo Vector Barley

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Keely Schock, Braelyn

Holstein:

Jr. Champion – Beth Sykes, Nova

Jr. Reserve Champion – Emily Olsen, Minnie

Sr. Champion – Beth Sykes, Willow

Sr. Reserve Champion – Lezlie Burr, Daisy

2021 Grand Champion – Beth Sykes, Willow

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Lezlie Burr, Daisy

Milking Shorthorn/Dual Purpose Breed

Jr. Champion – Emily Olsen, Clarisse

Jr. Reserve Champion – Kerintin Burr, Juniper

Sr. Champion – Carrie Sykes, Fern

Sr. Reserve Champion – Carrie Sykes, Cherry

2021 Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes, Fern

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes, Cherry

Overall Supreme:

Supreme Champion – Carrie Sykes, Fern

Reserve Supreme Champion – Beth Sykes, Willow

Open Show Results

Guernsey:

Jr. Champion – Garret Peters

2021 Grand Champion – Garret Peters

Holstein:

Jr. Champion – Garret Peters

Jr. Reserve Champion – Beth Sykes

Sr. Champion – Garret Peters

Sr. Reserve Champion – Beth Sykes

2021 Grand Champion – Garret Peters

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Beth Sykes

Milking Shorthorn/Dual Purpose Breed

Jr. Champion – Kerintin Burr

Jr. Reserve Champion – Owen Herbert

Sr. Champion – Carrie Sykes

Sr. Reserve Champion – Carrie Sykes

2021 Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes

2021 Reserve Grand Champion – Carrie Sykes

Overall Supreme:

Supreme Champion – Garret Peters

Reserve Supreme Champion – Carrie Sykes