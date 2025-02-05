Funding opportunities begin with a number

Many new and beginning farmers (as well as seasoned farmers) rely on USDA programs for technical guidance and funding. While it’s impossible to access most programs without assistance, trained technicians are eager to help farmers and rural landowners.

Latoyia Elliott, USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Virginia, explained that FSA may be able to provide financial services to assist farmers with starting a farm, making improvements or expanding the farm. FSA also helps with improving natural resources or recovering from natural disasters.

The process begins with obtaining a farm number. “A farm number is required to participate in most USDA programs,” said Elliott. “There is no charge to obtain a farm number, and NRCS can provide technical assistance without a farm number, but a number is required to be eligible for financial assistance.”

The farm number is associated with the land, not the producer, so it’s important to be sure there’s a number attached to any land currently being farmed – even if the farmer has had a number in the past. If a farmer moves or cancels their lease, the farm number remains with the land and does not move with the farm owner or operator.

An FSA visit involves a one-on-one discussion with a technician, during which documents will be reviewed. If the farm isn’t registered with FSA, registration can be done during the visit.

“Registering your farm will allow you to apply for FSA programs such as farm loans,” said Elliott. “We will discuss which programs and loans are best to help you accomplish your goals.”

Documents to take to the initial appointment include proof of identity, SSN/tax ID number, entity organization documentation, survey or deed for owned land, lease agreements for leased lands and information for affiliated owners/operators. Be prepared to explain plans for your farming operation.

After registering with FSA, farmers receive monthly newsletters, access to various resources and are eligible to vote in FSA county committee elections. Text messaging may be used to inform producers of upcoming appointments or new programs.

Once a farm number is assigned and the farmer has a plan, the next step is filing an acreage report. This includes crop acres, crops planted and planting dates. The acreage report helps producers maintain program eligibility and is done annually regardless of production.

“It’s good to have an acreage report on file because a lot of the programs revolve around acreage reporting,” said Elliott, adding that the acreage report is important even if no programs are currently available. “Keep in touch with your local office to let us know of any changes such as the purchase of a new farm or if a disaster or hardship has occurred.” Crop acreage data information is available on the FSA website.

Producers can sign up for GovDelivery, FSA’s communications platform, to subscribe to emails regarding programs and services via the FSA website. Text alerts provide timely information regarding acreage reports and program deadlines.

Telicia Berry, USDA-NRCS outreach coordinator in Virginia, explained the role of NRCS: “We work with any landowner or operator to help protect natural resources,” she said. “There’s a nine-step process for conservation planning. It begins with identifying problems and opportunities, determining objectives and alternatives, making a decision, then implementing and evaluating the plan.”

NRCS addresses concerns such as a threat or degradation of soil, water, air, plant or animal resources to an extent that their sustainability or intended use is impaired. Field technicians are trained to help landowners develop a conservation plan to address such concerns through conservation practices.

Some of the most often used NRCS programs include Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).

EQIP offers technical and financial assistance for working lands, including field crops, specialty crops, organic production, confined livestock and grazing and private forest land. This program helps farmers maintain or improve production while conserving natural resources.

Program goals address reducing contamination from ag sources, efficient nutrient use, reducing input costs and reducing non-point source pollution. There’s also emphasis on increasing soil health to help mitigate the effects of weather volatility. All farms are eligible.

Berry explained CSP as a program suited for farmers who have already implemented good conservation practices. CSP offers technical and financial assistance to help ag and forest producers improve conservation efforts.

“Producers expand on conservation efforts by adopting enhancement,” said Berry. “Instead of cover cropping with one species, you might adopt a multi-species cover crop.”

ACEP is in place to help landowners, land trusts and other entities protect, restore and enhance wetlands or protect working farms through conservation easements. The program includes two divisions: Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) and Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE).

Local NRCS offices can provide details about these and other programs according to region. “Applications for programs are accepted year-round,” said Berry. “If you want to be considered for a fiscal year’s programming, make sure your application is in before that deadline.”

Rural Business Program Director Joe Boatright noted the mission of USDA’s Rural Development (RD): “We’re the only federal agency that can take a piece of ground and make a community out of it,” he said. “Our motive is to assist rural communities in creating prosperity so they are self-sustaining and economically thriving through creating opportunity.”

RD has more than 40 loan, grant and technical assistance programs to support economic development in rural communities. Several programs are available for farmers.

“The value-added program helps agricultural producers start value-added activities such as processing and marketing new products,” said Boatright. “You have to go from milk to cheese or from strawberries to jam.”

Eligible ag producers include independent producers, ag producer groups, farmer cooperatives and majority-controlled producer-based businesses.

RD funds can be used for working capital (processing, marketing, sales, expenses) and planning (feasibility or market studies). Funds cannot be used for equipment or construction. Grants and loans through the Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) are available for installing renewable energy systems or for improving energy efficiency in lighting, heating or cooling, ventilation, fans, automated controls and insulation.

For any program, there will be numerous forms to complete and a waiting period. Funding opportunities vary by region and state, but it’s worth getting a foot in the door to see what’s available.

USDA Service Centers for counties in each state can be located at offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.

by Sally Colby