From goldenrod to green

CANDOR, NY – “Green is a process, not a status. We need to think of ‘green’ as a verb, not an adjective.” – Daniel Goleman

Michael Troyer and his family saw the green opportunity as a verb last year, high atop their sheep farm in Tioga County among the waving goldenrod and Lordstown and Mardin soils. Armed with determination, knowledge and 200 sheep, the retired dairy land is getting an emerald makeover.

The Troyers were gracious enough to share their experiences and observations at a recent pasture walk organized by Tioga County SWCD, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the South-Central New York Dairy & Field Crops team. Joining the 25 farmers in sheep-centric topics were newly hired NYS Small Ruminant Extension Specialist and “Pro-Livestock” team member Jessica Waltemyer and legendary small ruminant expert Dr. tatiana Stanton.

Troyer led the group through a field he wintered on and pointed out how quickly the animal impact and hay feeding improved the native seedbank of grasses and legumes. He then took farmers out to his 50-acre fallow field conversion project. They could see how the “weeds (also known as diverse forage)” were relished by the flock. The understory of preferable forage was making a dramatic comeback with little more than daily fence moves and residual management.

The improving landscape led to a spirited discussion as Troyer described his grazing management style and the 40(-ish)-day recovery periods. Waltemyer, who also grazes 250 acres, chimed in on how grazing sheep no lower than four inches offers protection from a potential parasite load.

“Parasites loathe sun and heat so they generally live lower in the canopy, which is why grazing low is not advised,” she said. “We’d like to see 60-day recovery times for small ruminant pastures but realize it depends on many factors.”

Troyer set up a demonstration plot of different grazing heights (two, four and eight inches) so guests could see the leaf growth from photosynthesis over a 10-day period. Upon measuring with a grazing stick, it was determined that the forage growth rate was a half-inch per day. The infrared heat gun was used to show how short grazing (115º soil temperatures) differed from improved canopy cover (80º) and how it affects microbe activity in the soil.

It was also reiterated that “grass grows more grass.” Troyer was also excited to show how the forage responded to an unplanned mob grazing of the flock for six hours, which flipped the paddock from weeds to grass in 40 days.

He led everyone to the sheep who were in their 1.2-acre daily grazing allotment using portable electric netting, a solar fence charger and a 250-gallon water wagon. “Using all portable infrastructure allows for maximum flexibility,” said Troyer.

Guests were greeted by the family’s Anatolian-Akbash guard dog who moves with the flock inside the fence. “That vocalization is a key deterrent to predators (or visitors),” said Waltemyer. “Marking their territory, walking around the perimeter and possibly physical engagement are formidable obstacles in repelling unwanted advances from predators.”

After the pasture walk, guests connected in conversation over homemade snacks and drinks. An optional barn tour was also offered to learn the logistics of lambing and to see the Troyers’ animal handling system.

To learn more about this meeting or to connect with service providers in the Tioga County area, reach out to Danielle Singer at Tioga SWCD at 607.972.2365.

by Troy Bishopp