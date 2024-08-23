‘For the Farmers Formal’ charity dinner returns for second year

For the second year in a row, supporters of New York State agriculture will gather for a night of charity to benefit farmers. The second annual “For the Farmers Formal” comes on the heels of last year’s success, which saw hundreds of attendees from across NYS gather for a black-tie dinner, live music and a charity auction.

In 2023, tickets quickly sold out and numerous sponsors donated to the charity auction in support the event. Thousands of dollars were raised with all proceeds benefitting NY FarmNet and the New York Agricultural Land Trust.

According to Greg Mruk, executive director of NY FarmNet, the Farm Formal has made a huge impact on NY FarmNet’s ability to serve farmers across NYS. “On behalf of FarmNet, we cannot thank the organizers of this event enough for the support and encouragement they provide through charity like this,” he said.

This year, the organizers are looking to outdo themselves. The 2024 For the Farmers Formal will once again be hosted by North Riding LLC at their historic barn and event venue in Cleveland, NY. The formal is organized by Kendra Duggleby of North Riding LLC, the Leubner family through their popular social media advocacy group the New York Farm Girls, Oswego County Farm Bureau and numerous additional enthusiastic advocates of NYS farming. The event will take place Sept. 21 and kicks off at 5 p.m.

Kendra Duggleby is thrilled to be hosting the For the Farmers Formal at her venue again this year. “Last year, the event gave me goosebumps in the best way possible. To see so many businesses and benefactors come together under the lights of a historic 1901 dairy barn to support the people who put food on everyone’s table was incredible,” she said. “We look forward to growing this event and working with NY FarmNet and NYALT to help our local farmers.”

Tickets are currently on sale but are expected to sell out fast. There are also numerous other ways to support the event for those who can’t attend in person. Individuals or organizations can sponsor a table, donate to the live auction or make a monetary charitable contribution directly to the event or the benefiting organizations.

For ticketing information visit northridingllc.ticketspice.com/for-the-farmers. To learn more about sponsorships and donations, download the sponsorship information brochure at cornell.box.com/v/Farm-Formal-2024-Sponsorships. For more information, those interested can also email the organizers at forthefarmersformal@gmail.com.

About NY FarmNet & NYALT

Founded in 1986 in response to the national farm crisis, NY FarmNet provides free, confidential, on-farm consulting to any farmer, farm family or agribusiness employee in NYS. Our program operates a toll-free helpline where a caller can reach someone any time of day, throughout the year, without navigating through a phone menu. All services are confidential and free of charge. For more information or to request assistance, call 1.800.547.3275 or visit nyfarmnet.org.

NYALT is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 with the mission to conserve working farmland and promote a greater appreciation for the agricultural and forested lands and their associated natural resources that enrich our communities and connect future generations to the land, locally and statewide. Learn more about the New York Agricultural Land Trust by visiting nyalt.org.

by Adam Howell, Outreach Director, NY FarmNet