Fletcher Farm finds success

Last year, Country Folks honored Dygert Farms in Palatine Bridge, NY, as our inaugural Farmer of the Year. In honor of National Farmers Day on Oct. 12, this year, we’re giving that accolade to Fletcher Farm, which was also named the 2024 Green Pastures Award winner from Massachusetts.

The New England Green Pastures Award honors an outstanding dairy family from each of the six New England States for total management (both production and financial) of the operating farm, considering the farm family’s contribution to the ag community.

Fletcher Farm is a multi-generational diversified dairy farm located in Southampton, MA. Robert and Cheryl Fletcher first rented the APR farm in 1989 and purchased it in 1995. There, they raised three children: Nicole, Elizabeth and Matthew. Today, Nicole and Matthew work full-time on the farm alongside Robert. Cheryl runs the farm stand along with Elizabeth’s husband, George. Both Elizabeth and Nicole’s husband, Torrie, work off the farm but can often be found helping out on weekends and assisting with projects.

Fletcher Farm is a member of Agri-Mark. The dairy herd consists of Registered Holstein and Jersey cattle. There are 85 cows in the milking herd and an additional 65 head of heifers. Currently, the Holstein herd has a rolling herd average of 24,284 lbs. of milk and the Jersey rolling herd average is 17,867 lbs.

The family farms around 220 acres of land, with about 120 acres in hay, 90 acres in corn and 10 acres in pumpkins. Some of the rented land includes town conservation land, something they feel strongly about maintaining and keeping in agriculture.

Over the past decade, the family has focused on upgrading older barns and facilities and creating a farm that is more efficient, updated and presentable.

More than just a dairy farm, the Fletcher family runs a farm stand that has become a year-round community hub. This year marks the 30th year of the U-pick pumpkin patch, a beloved local tradition that offers affordable family fun and educates people about the dairy farm.

The farm hosts field trips and open barn weekends throughout autumn, further strengthening its ties with the community. In addition, the Fletchers sell local Christmas trees, potted plants, compost and sweet corn, further contributing to the local economy.

The farm store also proudly showcases Cabot products and other local dairy, as well as freezers for Fletcher Farm-raised beef, promoting local businesses and products.

Education is a key focus for the Fletcher family. They are dedicated to promoting dairy and agritourism, recognizing the importance of informing the public about their work. Farming in a growing community presents many challenges, but the choice to educate the public and open their doors is one that has paid off for the business.

Fletcher Farm works closely with New England Dairy Promotion and Cabot Creamery to host and participate in year-round events. The farm was the Discover Dairy Adopt-A-Cow host farm for Massachusetts in 2021, connecting with over 19,000 schoolchildren over the course of their academic year.

Fletcher Farm is also involved with various youth programs, especially 4-H, leasing project animals for youth to exhibit at fairs and shows. The MA 4-H Dairy program has been an important part of the farm for many years.

The Fletcher family hopes to continue to improve both the farm infrastructure and the productivity of their land in the future. It is very important to the entire family that the farm stay a viable agricultural dairy business for the current generations and those to come, as the newest generation of the family was born in 2023 with Elizabeth and George welcoming twin girls, Sydney and Simone. The family is looking forward to watching them grow up the best way – on a farm.

Article courtesy of the New England Green Pastures program.