First steps for successful anaerobic digestion

Dairy farms that use sand or recycled manure solids for bedding are in a good position to add an anaerobic digester to their manure handling system.

Bob Komro of Komro Sales and Service has developed and installed anaerobic digestion systems throughout the U.S. “Digesters have been around for about 30 years, but on a smaller scale than what’s being built today,” he said. “They’re here to stay and they’re going to become a more integral part of the dairy business.”

Komro noted that early digesters were seen only on very large dairy farms, but cow requirement numbers are now substantially lower and will likely drop more.

Anaerobic digesters are suitable for dairy farms that use either sand or dried manure solids for bedding. Sawdust isn’t an allowable material for digesters, so dairies that use sawdust must transition to different bedding.

“Manure drives the direction of a new dairy or new installation at an existing farm,” said Komro. “What do I want to use for bedding? How do I handle manure?”

Komro said the equipment and techniques that make a sand system successful can work with a digester. For those who must convert from sawdust to either sand or solids, the decision isn’t financial because the capital investment for a sand recycling system or a solids/dryer system are similar. Dairy farmer preference should be the main factor in the decision.

Working through contracts is the first and most important aspect of digester development. Outline the responsibilities of all parties involved – where the dairy and other parties in the contract take over and who is financially responsible for what. Maintain good communication with all parties, host meetings and make sure questions are answered.

It’s also critical to maintain communication with all employees on the farm – what they should expect, how the system will impact each person in the dairy operation and how job responsibilities might change.

“Is the manure system sustainable with your existing workforce or do you need different people?” said Komro, adding that future nutrient processing should also be considered. “The digester aligns for nutrient concentration or water removal, or different types of manure handling – dry versus liquid. The digester gives you heat and a constant pH, and it does a lot of things raw manure has been troublesome with in new technology.”

The farmer is responsible for giving manure to the digester that is digester-suitable, and the contract defines suitability. “Everyone wants it to work,” said Komro, “so make sure everything is in order before you turn on the switch.”

During the planning and contract process, Komro said it’s critical to dig through the minutiae and ask a lot of questions. “Programs where the revenue stream comes from renewable or natural gas are very specific and are audited,” he said. “There’s a lot of oversight so you can’t just do whatever you want to do.”

Komro said the development phase should include an electrician who has experience working with dairy farms and manure processing. “The electrical controls are a big deal,” he said. “Everything has to be integrated to ensure a steady manure flow to the digester. Understand the system, make sure all your questions are answered, visit and talk with others who have digester experience, ensure you can keep the digester running.”

It’s also important to ensure spare parts are available and to define who will oversee digester management.

In most cases, digester programs discourage processing water that has very little methane capacity. A digester developer will be familiar with different manure products (dairy or hog, for example) as well as potential food waste and can determine the revenue stream.

South Dakota dairy farmer Lynn Boadwine lives in one of most highly populated areas of the state, and that’s one of the reasons he installed anaerobic digesters on his dairy farm properties. Boadwine beds with sand and has a sand recycling system in place.

“For us, there’s the benefit of reduced odor,” said Boadwine. “We’re still looking at the nutrient value. That was a concern, but I don’t think we’ve lost any ground. We dialed in how much water we use. The digester company doesn’t want extra water in the system, and that’s beneficial to us. We want higher strength nutrients to pump out.”

In reviewing the process of developing contracts for the system, Boadwine said that because contracts are long and often difficult to read and understand, the most challenging aspect is in the beginning when contracts are drawn up. “Go through [the contract] line by line,” he said. “Understand who’s responsible for what and hire an attorney – you don’t want surprises.”

Boadwine said a good attorney can help avoid issues and clarify aspects of the contract that are unclear or not thought of. In the case of leased land, it’s important to clarify who will hold the environmental permit.

“The digester company will require some insurance so there’s coverage and minimums,” he said. “The insurance industry is difficult, and you need to understand what the costs are when you’re negotiating.”

He cautioned dairy farmers to not lose sight of hidden costs, even if their own capital isn’t involved.

“Think of the operational aspects of the contract and what the dairy will look like in 15 or 20 years,” said Boadwine. “Digester companies are relatively new – what happens when a company changes hands, and what happens if the credit value goes away?”

Dairy farmers should fully understand investors’ financial ability to complete the project. “You sign a contract with exclusivity,” said Boadwine, “but what if something happens to their funding and they are waiting for funding for years? Know where their investment capital is coming from. It’s uncomfortable to ask about financing, but it’s essential.”

Komro noted the continual evolution and improvement of anaerobic digestion. “Dairies are on the radar, and manure storage and handling and application is regulated,” he said. “There are permits for aspects such as gas scrubbing. But no project has been stopped due to non-issuance of a permit.” He added that states see digesters as a positive for the dairy industry.

“You can talk about having a neutral or low carbon footprint,” said Komro. “We never really knew what that meant five years ago, but I think additional nutrient separation or manure processing is a hidden diamond in the rough.”

by Sally Colby