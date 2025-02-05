It can feel impossible for one person to make a difference when it comes to a large problem, but every voice matters. Pasa Sustainable Ag recently hosted a webinar to help agricultural enthusiasts find their voice in ag policy.

In this virtual training session, Noah Erwin, a policy specialist at Pasa, spoke about his experience working in legislation.

Erwin recognized many believe there is an “idealistic, simple way that legislation is passed,” in which a problem is introduced, the committee discusses it and then a compromise is made and the solution becomes law. However, this simple method is not realistic.

Erwin described how the current political system was “built to uphold the rights and liberties of the ruling class” – but there are ways that the rest of society can make an impact.

Although there are “many different ways to get accomplished what we want to accomplish,” Erwin said, he recognized that “relationships really make a difference.”

Relationships are a powerful tactic and should be prioritized between members of the advocate group and elected officials. In simple terms, creating these connections can increase the chances of you being heard and introduce new opportunities.

This virtual training session was created to help those in agriculture gain confidence in their ability to make a change. A majority of the attendees identified as farmers, eaters and/or parents, with most of their concerns regarding land access, climate change, livable wages, sustainability, food access and farmer wellness.

Lindsey Shapiro, Pasa’s Farm Bill campaign organizer, urged attendees to focus on taking “one small step towards something better.” She spoke on her experience of feeling overwhelmed and lost when looking at all of the policies and problems in the world. She learned to “fight to make [the world] better in small ways – and also not to lose sight of the big picture systemic issues.”

To break down these smaller steps, Pasa Farmer Engagement Coordinator Priscilla Ruilova shared a worksheet to help attendees “create or begin to create [their] own advocacy plans.” The worksheet helps to identify any policy goals, collaborators and change-makers. It walks users through developing an action plan, determining a timeframe and assigning jobs to each collaborator.

After completing the action plan, the worksheet encourages participants to reflect on any challenges, successes and potential next steps.

Even with this training session, experience with legislation and working with a determined group of people, this process can be overwhelming. Shapiro emphasized, “No one knows everything” – and no is expected to – but “together, we know a lot.”

For more information and guidance on navigating through ag policy, visit pasafarming.org.

by Kelsi Devolve