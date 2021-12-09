Final list of winners in the NC State Fair cattle shows announced

Following is a list of the North Carolina State Fair cattle supreme champions, the junior showmanship champions and winners in each open and junior class:

• Open Beef Cattle – Supreme champions: Supreme champion female shown by Shane Kendall of Magnolia (Duplin County); Reserve supreme champion female shown by Arden Kildow of Beulaville (Duplin); Reserve supreme champion cow/calf pair shown by Lillian Bisset of Bullock (Granville); Supreme champion bull shown by Locust Hill Cattle Co. of Ruffin (Rockingham)

• Open Beef Cattle – Angus: Grand champion cow/calf pair shown by Greyson T. Peeler of Lawndale (Cleveland); Reserve grand champion cow/calf pair and reserve grand champion female shown by Russell O. Wood of Willow Spring (Johnston); Grand champion female shown by Shane Kendall of Magnolia (Duplin); Grand champion cow/calf pair shown by Greyson Peeler of Lawndale (Cleveland); Grand champion bull shown by Schyler Crocker of Salem (Burke)

• Open Beef Cattle – Belted Galloway: Grand champion female shown by Abigail E. Gant of Pisgah Forest (Transylvania)

• Open Beef Cattle – Charolais: Grand champion female shown by Mattie Harward of Richfield (Stanly); Reserve grand champion female shown by Hope Latta of Zebulon (Wake); Grand champion bull shown by Chad Joines of Blacksburg, VA

• Open Beef Cattle – Gelbvieh: Grand champion and reserve grand champion females shown by Locust Hill Cattle Co. of Ruffin (Rockingham)

• Open Beef Cattle – Hereford: Grand champion heifer shown by Regan Mitchem of Vale (Lincoln); Reserve grand champion heifer shown by Kate Hinnant of Kenly (Johnston); Grand champion bull shown by Phillip Cave of Elkin (Surry); Grand champion cow/calf pair and reserve grand champion bull shown by John Cooper of Hillsborough (Orange)

• Open Beef Cattle – Limousin: Grand champion female shown by Allie Edwards of Beulaville (Duplin); Reserve grand champion female shown by Shane Kendall of Magnolia (Duplin)

• Open Beef Cattle – Miniature Hereford: Grand champion female and grand champion bull shown by Wyatt Knotts of Greenville (Pitt); Grand champion cow/calf pair and reserve grand champion bull shown by John Cooper of Hillsborough (Orange); Reserve grand champion female shown by Gracie Campbell of Markham, VA

• Open Beef Cattle – Percentage Simmental: Grand champion heifer shown by Clayton Hinnant of Kenly (Johnston); Reserve grand champion heifer shown by Charlie Thomas of Winston-Salem (Forsyth); Grand champion bull shown by Hayden Campbell of Roseland, VA

• Open Beef Cattle – Red Angus: Grand champion female shown by Arden Kildow of Beulaville (Duplin); Grand champion bull and reserve grand champion female shown by Amber Stephens of Quicksburg, VA; Grand champion Got to Be NC bull shown by Rex Howard of Lattimore (Cleveland); Reserve grand champion bull shown by Jeffery Banfield of Aberdeen (Moore)

• Open Beef Cattle – Santa Gertrudis: Grand champion female shown by Nathan Barlowe of Lenoir (Caldwell); Grand champion bull shown by Travis Anderson of Four Oaks (Johnston); Reserve grand champion bull and female shown by Thomas Benfield of Statesville (Iredell)

• Open Beef Cattle – Shorthorn: Grand champion and reserve grand champion females shown by Greyson Peeler of Lawndale (Cleveland); Grand champion bull shown by Justin Steve Fields of Climax (Guilford)

• Open Beef Cattle – Simmental: Grand champion heifer shown by Hagan Jones of Shelby (Cleveland); Grand champion bull and reserve grand champion heifer shown by Charlie Thomas of Winston-Salem (Forsyth)

• Open Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds: Grand champion and reserve grand champion females shown by Schyler Crocker of Salem (Burke); Grand champion bull shown by A.J. Strickland of Middlesex (Nash); Reserve grand champion bull shown by Michaela Mitchel of Zebulon (Wake)

• Junior Feeder Calf – Grand champion overall shown by Kate Hinnant of Kenly (Johnston); Grand champion Got to be NC and reserve grand champion overall shown by Annah Sullivan of Lucama (Wilson)

• Junior Market Steer – Grand champion junior market steer shown by Sloane Hinnant of Kenly (Johnston); Grand champion Got to be NC and reserve grand champion junior market steer shown by Michelle Hartman of Walnut Cove (Stokes); Third overall junior market steer shown by Buford Hooker of Mt. Airy (Surry)

• Junior Dairy Cattle – Ayrshire: Grand champion, reserve grand champion and senior champion shown by Salem Ward of Lexington (Davidson); Junior champion shown by Laura Robson of Dobson (Surry)

• Junior Dairy Cattle – Brown Swiss: Grand champion and senior champion shown by Charleigh Birdsell of Ennice (Alleghany); Reserve grand champion and junior champion shown by Makayla Hoell of Snow Camp (Alamance)

• Junior Dairy Cattle – Jersey: Grand champion and senior champion shown by Bailey Dyson of Mocksville (Davie); Reserve grand champion shown by Coet Munden of Advance (Davie); Junior champion shown by Easton Calhoun of Dobson (Surry)

• Junior Dairy Cattle – Holstein: Grand champion and senior champion shown by Grant Young of Haw River (Alamance); Reserve grand champion shown by Preston Long of Ramseur (Randolph); Junior champion shown by Josie Calhoun of Dobson (Surry)

• Junior Dairy Cattle – Guernsey: Supreme champion, grand champion and senior champion shown by Dennet Withington of Goldston (Chatham); Reserve supreme champion shown by Charleigh Birdsell of Ennice (Alleghany); Reserve grand champion shown by Lily Withington of Goldston (Chatham); Junior champion shown by MaryEston Everhart of Apex (Wake)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Supreme Champions: Supreme grand champion shown by Cole Williams of Waynesville (Haywood); Supreme champion Got to be NC shown by Shelby Candler of Weaverville (Buncombe); Reserve supreme grand champion shown by Emma Vanhoy of Catawba (Catawba); Reserve supreme champion Got to be NC shown by Rex Howard of Lattimore (Cleveland)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Red Angus: Grand champion and champion Got to be NC shown by Rex Howard of Lattimore (Cleveland); Reserve grand champion shown by Greyson Peeler of Lattimore (Cleveland)

• Junior Beef Heifer – All Other Breeds: Grand champion and champion Got to be NC shown by Colton Cox of Spruce Pine (Mitchell); Reserve grand champion shown by Schyler Crocker of Selma (Burke)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Santa Gertrudis: Grand and reserve champion shown but Travis Anderson of Four Oaks (Johnston)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Charolais: Grand champion shown by Mattie Harward of Richfield (Stanly); Champion Got to be NC shown by Chloe Lawson of Walnut Cove (Stokes); Reserve grand champion shown by Hope Latta of Zebulon (Wake)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Commercial: Grand champion shown by Cole Williams of Waynesville (Haywood); Champion Got to be NC and reserve grand champion shown by Shane Kendall of Magnolia (Duplin)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Angus: Grand champion shown by Emma Vanhoy of Catawba (Catawba); Champion Got to be NC shown by Gage Kildow of Beulaville (Duplin); Reserve grand champion shown by Logan Ball of Waynesville (Haywood)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Simmental: Grand champion shown by Evie Jones of Shelby (Cleveland); Champion Got to be NC shown by Bandys High School FFA, Catawba (Catawba); Reserve grand champion shown by Hagan Jones of Shelby (Cleveland)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Limousin: Grand champion and champion Got to be NC shown by Gage Kidlow of Beulaville (Duplin); Reserve grand champion shown by Allie Edwards of Beulaville (Duplin)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Gelbveih: Grand champion and champion Got to be NC shown by Colton Cox of Spruce Pine (Mitchell); Reserve champion shown by Molly Anderson of Marion (McDowell)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Hereford: Grand champion and champion Got to Be NC shown by Regan Mitchem of Vale (Lincoln); Reserve grand champion shown by Jordan Mitchem of Vale (Lincoln)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Shorthorn/Shorthorn Plus: Grand Champion, champion Got to be NC and reserve grand champion shown by Greyson Peeler of Lawndale (Cleveland)

• Junior Beef Heifer – Percentage Simmental: Grand champion and champion Got to be NC shown by Shelby Candler of Weaverville (Buncombe); Reserve grand champion shown by Hannah Vanhoy of Catawba (Catawba)