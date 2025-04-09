Hello, farm family!

Last week, a couple farmers were sharing their feelings about spraying chemicals on their crops when one exclaimed, “It doesn’t matter! It has to be done.”

That broke my heart. Behind that statement I heard “I’ll do whatever is best for the crop, because that’s what good farmers do … even if I don’t like it or it hurts me in some way.”

I vehemently asserted that their feelings about spraying did matter, very much. At the same time, I recognized an unfortunate truth: it’s nearly impossible to get a strong crop in our area without spraying.

In an era of selfie-perfect produce, you may feel as if farming has been reduced to an act of sacrifice. You can either sacrifice your personal values and desires or sacrifice your crop quality and sales revenue. Sacrifice or nurture?

I’d like to propose a reframe. Instead of looking at your farm life in terms of sacrifice, what if you viewed it in terms of nurturing? After all, isn’t that what you do – nurture the soil and plants that then nurture others’ bodies and souls?

In order to nurture the crops you grow, you spend a lot of time, money and effort learning:

When and how to plant

What kind and how much fertilizer to use when

How to identify and control problematic diseases and insects

What kind of music to play for them

(I’m only half-joking on that last one. There have been a surprising number of studies on the effects of different types of music on plant growth, dating as far back as 1962!)

Plants are delightfully diverse, so every single crop has a unique set of cultivation practices. If you manage a diversified farm, you may grow over a dozen different types of crops during a season – not to mention the different varieties within those crops.

Let me ask you a question: When was the last time you invested time, money or effort learning what nurturing you need to survive and thrive?

If you read those words and felt a moment of panic, it’s okay. Farmers rarely acknowledge that we have needs, so the thought of putting them first can be a bit scary.

To help reduce the anxiety, imagine for a moment that you, the farmer, are a crop. Let’s use the bullet points above to assess your unique needs.

Where and how should you be planted?

Each crop prefers certain types of growing media, planting depth, temperature, etc. What about you?

Are you in the right “field” for your interests and skills, or are you working at tasks that don’t suit you just because they “need to be done”?

Have you structured your farm work to meet your personal time preferences?

For example, some growers may seed flats at night in the greenhouse, when all is quiet and still, and do their finances first thing in the morning, when they feel fresh and alert.

Nobody always gets to work when and how they like, but have you ever asked yourself if there are ways to accommodate your preferences more?

What is your required fertilizer regimen?

My family used to grow lots of sweet corn. We fertilized our corn at planting and then sidedressed during the growing season to ensure a steady supply of nitrogen for maximum production.

Farmers are the same – they won’t produce their best without steady emotional and spiritual nourishment.

What does that look like? It’s different for every farmer. Your “fertilizer” includes the people, places and activities that make you feel refreshed, happy, supported and rested.

This could include playing an instrument, writing in a journal, reading books, fishing, dancing with your spouse, sitting on the beach – the options are limitless!

The important thing is that you apply some fertilizer to your soul on a regular basis. Start with 15 minutes a week. Every little bit helps!

There is a caveat here: Some farmers honestly get fed by the act of farming. On the plus side, that makes for a very satisfying farm life … while you’re farming.

On the minus side, it sets you up for big problems if you get injured, grow old or otherwise find yourself unable to farm. (Spoiler alert: Most of us will experience this sooner or later.)

If farming is your natural high, do yourself a favor and pick up a sedentary hobby while you’re still farming. Knitting, puzzles, music, sleeping in a hammock – all of these are activities that will keep you emotionally fed should your farming habit fall by the wayside. You’ll be glad you did.

What threatens your growth and development?

Very few crops are unaffected by insects and diseases. Pests and pestilence are everywhere!

Certain cultural practices, like the ones we’ve mentioned, strengthen plants’ ability to resist diseases and insects. That’s not always enough, so we scout for common problems and, when needed, apply a treatment.

You need to do the same for yourself. Nurturing yourself throughout the year helps make you stronger and more resilient. And there may be times when you need a little extra support.

What is your personal scouting and treatment protocol?

Do you observe yourself and others for signs of burnout, such as mood changes, severe fatigue, difficulty concentrating on or completing tasks or withdrawal?

Do you take steps to support yourself, such as talking with a friend, writing about your feelings or using stress reduction techniques?

Can you recognize when you need the help of a “crop specialist,” such as a therapist and/or medication?

If you haven’t developed a plan yet, do it now. Put some supports in place before the busiest part of season starts, so you can flourish along with your crops. If you need suggestions, contact me at kcastrataro@pen-light.org or penlightfarmers.com.

It’s your time to grow!