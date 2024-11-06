‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award recognizes sheep & meat farm

Located in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom, and embracing the values of that region, lies MKVT Farm. The Glover farming operation, run by Mark and Karen Rodgers, was recently selected as the 2024 Vermont “Fantastic Farmer.” The farm selected for this recognition receives a $5,000 grant from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund.

A “Fantastic Farmer” recipient is recognized for the way in which they impact our lives, often going unnoticed. Hidden away in remote parts of VT and the depths of the local grocery or farm stand – maybe in our lunch, on top of our pancakes or in a slice of cheese on our sandwich – a VT farmer has touched our life today.

A “Fantastic Farmer” must also embrace stewardship of the land, management of resources, education and promotion of VT agriculture and farming to the public and fellow farmers.

Mark and Karen Rodgers are continuing the tradition of family farming on their Glover property. MKVT Farm is a farm-to-table business with a focus on pasture-raised sheep, pigs, chickens (broilers and layers) and turkeys. MKVT Farm has recently garnered national attention with the introduction of Dutch Spotted sheep into the U.S. The first Dutch Spotted sheep in the New World was born at MKVT Farm from embryos imported from the UK.

“It is very fulfilling to be recognized as a Vermont ‘Fantastic Farmer’ for doing what comes naturally to me,” said Mark Rodgers. “My job as a farmer is to convert photosynthesis into food for the population, to educate the public about the value of knowing their farmer and where their food and fiber comes from, as well as educating farmers and the public about our responsibility to treat and nurture our animals and our environment with respect. Ultimately my goal is to leave the world a better place when we have completed our journey as temporary stewards of our small part of the world. The generosity of the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund to support this program provides a unique incentive for farmers to apply for this award.”

The “Fantastic Farmer” title is one of three annual award programs supported by the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. Including the VT Barn Painting Project and the High-Quality Milk Awards, the mission of the fund is to support farmer efforts to grow their business and to cultivate and deliver their products to the consumer in a way that respects the heritage, culture and stewardship that our farmers and farming community strive for every day.

In March, the VT Dairy Industry Association (VDIA) announced the 2023 VT High-Quality Milk Awards. The awards recognize the dairy farmers who produced VT’s best quality milk in 2023. These farmers were recognized at the annual VT Dairy Producers Conference.

These awards were presented to:

1st place – Howmars Farm, the Gates family, Franklin ($2,500)

2nd place – Essex Farm LLC, the Essex family, Vergennes ($1,500)

3rd place – Mark and Susan Rushton, Grafton ($1,000)

This summer, nine barns around the state received a fresh coat of paint through the VT Barn Painting Project. These barns were painted by their owners, who then received up to an $8,000 micro-grant from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. This program reimburses barn owners for improving and preserving their barns and farm property for future generations and improve their roadside appeal across VT for their local communities, visitors and tourists.

“The goal of the A. Pizzagalli Family Fund is to support and reward Vermont’s hard-working agricultural entrepreneurs, maintain the integrity of barns across the state and preserve Vermont’s vistas for visitors and Vermonters alike,” said Lisa Pizzagalli. “The Pizzagalli family thanks our farmers for their hard work and looks forward to these programs benefitting more agricultural families in the coming years.”

“Congratulations to our farmers for all you do for Vermont. You feed us, take care of our land and animals and give back to our communities. We are also grateful to have the support of the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund. These investments are making a difference to our farmers and Vermont,” said VT Ag Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

The VT Barn Painting Project, with support from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund and partners, will continue the program next year and beyond. Any VT barn owner who may have interest in the program should visit agriculture.vermont.gov/paintbarn to learn more.

To nominate or apply for the VT Fantastic Farmer Award, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/administration/fantastic-farmer-award.

To find out more about the High-Quality Milk Awards, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/agency-agriculture-food-markets-news/vermont-dairy-farmers-recognized-high-quality-milk-2.