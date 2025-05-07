Faith at Stand Fast Farm

In the quiet countryside outside Dunkirk, NY, just a few miles inland from the windswept shores of Lake Erie, the rhythm of life is dictated by the seasons, the soil and a deep, abiding faith.

On 100 acres of reclaimed farmland, Tim Grant has spent nearly two decades building a life and a legacy at Stand Fast Farm. With rotationally grazed beef cattle, pastured poultry and an unshakable belief in doing things the right way, his story is one of perseverance, stewardship and purpose.

“Even in my earliest memories, I knew I wanted to be a cattle farmer,” said Grant. It’s a calling that runs deep in his family. His paternal grandfather was a beef farmer and his father, despite working long shifts at a steel plant, managed to run a vineyard on the side. That combination of hard work, hands-on experience and love for the land shaped Grant’s values early.

As a kid, he was active in 4-H and the STEER program, learning to care for livestock and present them with pride. He never once considered another path.

But it was a trip west that helped him understand the kind of farmer he truly wanted to be. In his early 20s, he spent a formative period working for the Elzinger family on Alderspring Ranch in May, Idaho.

“It was very much out in the wilderness,” Grant recalled. “High desert country. They just let their cows free on the range. It was overall very different from western New York.”

At Alderspring, he learned about rotational grazing, the retail beef business and, just as importantly, the mental toughness required to build something sustainable from the ground up. That experience proved to be a blueprint not just for how to raise beef, but how to live.

In 2006, Grant took his first big step, purchasing half the herd – about 30 head – of a retiring farmer in western New York. With that modest beginning, Stand Fast Farm was born.

A year later, he married Rachel and the two began building their lives around their livestock and their land.

In the early years, simplicity was a necessity. Grant grazed his cattle outdoors year-round and practiced bale grazing – rolling hay bales directly onto the pasture to both feed and fertilize the land. His only tractor, an old Ford 5000, stayed parked out in the field.

“We made it work with what we had,” he said. “Everything was basic, but it worked.”

At first, Grant was leasing land, shifting animals from one rented plot to another. But in 2011, an opportunity came up to buy an abandoned dairy farm in Dunkirk. It was definitely a fixer-upper. The barn roof leaked, the home’s roof had caved in and right before closing, a tornado tore the side off the barn.

“We knew it was going to take a lot of work,” sighed Grant, “but we were committed to see it through.”

Today, Stand Fast Farm includes 100 acres of owned land and 70 additional leased acres for pasture. The proximity to Lake Erie gives the farm rich, grass-friendly soil – but it comes with a caveat.

“The soil’s heavy. It holds water, which is great for growing grass but hard to drain,” Grant explained. “If I’m not careful during wet seasons, the cows can destroy the pasture.”

He has learned to work with nature rather than against it. His grazing system is meticulous. By rotating animals through different pastures and giving grass time to recover, he builds healthier soil, better forage and a more resilient farm. It’s not the fastest way to raise beef, but it’s one of the most sustainable.

Stand Fast’s business model is equally thoughtful. Starting with local farmers markets, Grant slowly built a customer base and later added even more customers and increased his name recognition through a co-op in Buffalo. He processes about four cows a month, offering quarter, half and whole beef options. Customers place their orders months in advance – his website currently shows a four- to six-month waitlist.

“The wait tells me we’re doing something right,” Grant said. “People are looking for meat they can trust, raised with care in a healthy environment.”

In 2018, the family expanded their offerings to include chickens and turkeys. Inspired by Joel Salatin’s book “Pastured Poultry Profit$,” Grant built mobile chicken coops (dubbed “chicken tractors”) that can be moved daily (or in Grant’s case, twice daily) to fresh grass.

“It’s been a game-changer. Last year, we only lost one chicken out of 600 to predators. And I know there’s a fox den nearby!” he said.

His son Micah, now 16, took a lead role in tending to the birds. It’s been an education in responsibility, animal care and the value of daily work. Needless to say, Grant is extremely proud of Micah’s growing role on the farm.

The farm’s approach to predator prevention is as unique as the rest of its practices. “We run a few cows in the same fields as the chickens,” explained Grant. “That really helps keep predators away.” He also avoids mowing the edges of the poultry fields, leaving tall grasses and weeds to act as a natural buffer – and providing a bit of extra forage for the cows. “It’s a good system and it’s worked really well for us.”

For Grant, farming is more than just a career – it’s a spiritual practice. A devout Christian, he views his work as a way of deepening his faith and a way to stay connected to both the land and to God. According to him, “Farmers are vulnerable to weather, predators, insects, fungi and weeds. But God created all of it and He didn’t create it so that we would fail.”

That mindset permeates everything at Stand Fast Farm. Whether it’s the way the animals are treated, how the land is grazed or the patience it takes to raise beef without shortcuts, their faith drives their decisions.

Looking ahead, Grant hopes to deepen his connection to his family’s agricultural roots by collaborating more closely with his parents at their vineyard. He’s especially interested in the potential of organic grape production.

“I know I’ll never raise cattle as fast or as cheaply as some other farms,” he admitted, “but that’s okay. I’m proud of what we produce. It’s a healthy product, my friends and neighbors enjoy it and my family lives a good life because of it.”

In an era where industrial agriculture often values volume over virtue, Stand Fast Farm offers a quiet counterpoint. Rooted in family tradition, nourished by faith and sustained by grass and grit, it’s not just a farm – it’s a philosophy.

As the farm name suggests, Grant doesn’t plan on going anywhere. He’s standing fast.

For more information visit standfastbeef.com.

by Enrico Villamaino