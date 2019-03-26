Experience the Hard Hat Expo

Lee Trade Shows and RockRoadRecycle have been diligently working toward the goal of this year’s Hard Hat Expo filling the 110,000 square feet of the new Expo Center at the New York State Fair Grounds and we are pleased to announce the showroom floor, all outdoor and truck corral exhibiting spaces are full.

OEM dealers and service providers will be on hand during the two-day show to explain what’s new and how they can help your business with cutting edge equipment and technology.

New at the expo this year: U.S. Training Consultants are offering NCCCO Rigger I and Signalperson practical exams (with advance sign up at their website). We are also welcoming Alfred State University, who will have representatives on hand to explain what their building trades department has to offer the next generation.

Aggregate processing, utility work, tire services, custom truck bodies, welding supply & training, drone services, heavy equipment sales and services — will all be represented.

As always, our Wednesday skid steer rodeo (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) allows anyone to try their hand at our skills obstacle course — with beautiful trophies and cash prizes for the winners. A great draw for contestants and spectators alike; the Skid Steer Rodeo has been a staple of the Hard Hat Expo for many years. This year, we will live-stream the trophy ceremony from the Admar Supply booth (#O) at 2 p.m. on the Hard Hat Expo’s Facebook page.

Be sure to clear your schedule for at least one day to experience the premiere Northeast heavy equipment and services show. Last year’s show was well received by attendees and exhibitors alike. This year is gearing up to be the best Hard Hat Expo yet.