Expanding beyond U-picks and petting zoos

On-farm outdoor recreation is different from typical agritourism activities such as U-picks, farm stands or demonstrations.

“We’re talking about adding true outdoor recreation into your farm. This might be hiking, kayaking, biking, fishing, mountain biking or rock climbing. We’re thinking about the idea of how we can keep people on our farm longer,” said Lindsey Pashow.

Pashow is an agriculture business development and marketing specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE). Pashow and two farmers discussed on-farm outdoor recreation at a recent CCE agritourism meeting.

When David Johnston and his wife Cynthia purchased their farm in Westport, NY, they knew they wanted to provide access to their property. Westport is an ideal location for outdoor recreation, situated on the shore of Lake Champlain and close to both the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains.

“We bought an empty hay field in 2002. We knew that we wanted to allow as much access to our land as we could because we don’t consider ourselves owners. We consider ourselves stewards of the land,” Johnston said.

Their farm business – DaCy Meadow Farm – grew organically as the pair worked off-farm jobs. With their abundance of pasture, they started raising beef but soon realized that selling per pound cuts of beef was not economically viable. They decided to develop on-farm lodging including cabins, glamping and campsite options. Naturally, it made sense to offer meals (featuring their meat and other local products) to their guests. They’re currently open for private family-style dining by reservation only.

Working with Champlain Area Trails (CAT), their local land trust, the Johnstons developed a 3.5-mile network of trails on the farm. Guests can roam the farm trails or use the farm as their home base for other outdoor adventures the area provides. In addition, they offer pre-made trail lunches, shuttles and guidance regarding recreational activities.

This “if you build it, they will come” mentality has proved fruitful. Johnston recounted how the birding community has come to embrace the property and trail system. He was surfing the internet one day and discovered a website dedicated to bird species found on DaCy Meadow Farm.

“And so this whole new thing opened up that we have been able to enjoy and take advantage of without any effort on our part. We didn’t seek this out. These people sought us out,” Johnston said.

He did have a few words of caution for farms considering on-farm outdoor recreation experiences. Interacting with the public and opening up the farm to visitors requires a lot of energy. He also warned that it will bring what he called many “clipboard people” into your life. Leashed dogs are allowed on their trails, but overnight guests may not bring dogs because the lodging area is in close proximity to their livestock.

Phaedra Stasyshyn of Into the Woods Farm takes a firmer stance on dogs: no outside animals are permitted on her property. Into the Woods Farm is a small farm in Middle Grove, NY, about seven miles west of Saratoga Springs. Stasyshyn is a New York State licensed guide trained in wilderness medicine and CPR, and her on-farm outdoor recreation opportunities primarily center around her herd of Nigerian dwarf goats.

She offers off- and on-site goat yoga events as well as what she calls “Wild Walks.” These walks are prescheduled and guided by Stasyshyn and include a walk with the goats, natural history lessons, tree identification, etc. In winter, she offers guided snowshoe trips with the goats. The Wild Walk is a $150 minimum for 90 minutes (includes up to four people with $35 for each additional person), and children 3 and younger are free. No visitors are allowed on the property unless they have signed up for one of her events.

Stasyshyn said she originally tried to offer the goat yoga and hike together. “That doesn’t work because goat yoga people are not the same as the hiking people. Agritourism is trying to figure out your clientele and how you can make that work,” she said.

Her customers are typically tourists rather than seasoned outdoor recreationists. In her confirmation emails she provides recommendations and links for further education on preparing for their experience in the outdoors no matter the season.

Stasyshyn said, “I have been known to add items to their wardrobe upon arrival before I would take them out on the trail and because I send detailed confirmation emails advising them of how to prepare, they know there is a chance their experience will be ‘simplified’ if they choose not to dress appropriately.”

Her confirmation emails also include information about nearby businesses: farms, farmstays, restaurants, etc. The idea is to help curate an experience for her clients and to keep their money within her community. She strongly believes these connections are beneficial to local businesses.

“I’m currently working with somebody who has multiple Airbnbs, and they’ve found an interest in my farm and are working with me to try to help promote me,” she said.

DaCy Meadow Farm and Into the Woods Farm have radically different approaches to on-farm outdoor recreation as well as different assets. Both, however, noted the importance of having the appropriate liability insurance.

“If you have this as an opportunity, and it fits your personality to allow this level of access to your farm for recreation, for agritourism, and if you have the time – because it is time and labor intensive – and you can fit it soundly into your business model, it’s certainly worked for us,” Johnston said. “And we would recommend allowing people onto your property to whatever degree you’re comfortable.”

